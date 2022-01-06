The Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia is anxious to come back to the ring after suffering an injury. He seemed to already have a serious rival but his promoter, Oscar de la Hoya, annouced a spin for this boxing story.

After overcoming physical injuries and psychological problems that kept him away from boxing, it seemed that Ryan Garcia was ready to step into the ring soon. However, destiny may have other plans for him, and his absence will last longer, just like his promoter, legendary Oscar de la Hoya has stated.

Apparently, King Ry (21-0-0, 18 KO's) already had a good rival to come back to the ring: Isaac Cruz. The Pitbull emerged in high-level boxing after losing a close fight against Gervonta Tank Davis in December. This pointed out him as one more of the competitive boxers that the Lightweight division has.

Cruz holds an interesting 22-2-1 (15 KO's) record and his boxing style is attractive: he personifies the classic Mexican style of going forward, pressing the opponent, and always being ready to receive damage as the key to open the door to punishing his rivals.

What did Oscar de la Hoya reveal about Ryan Garcia's next opponent?

Isaac Cruz received congratulation from Oscar de la Hoya after his good performance against Tank Davis. Also, Golden Boy's CEO proposed he fight Ryan Garcia next and asked him to invite his promoter to the conversation to concrete sign a contract.

Pitbull and his father stated that they were on vacations time and their hard work time would start until the end of January. However, King Ry and the Golden Boy continued with the pressure over Cruz's team. "First step (of the year) get Isaac Cruz to fight and to stop wasting time. Coming from a guy that says he will fight me in my patio he sure takes long", posted Garcia on Twitter.

When the boxing community was just expecting the confirmation of this fight at any time, Oscar de la Hoya launched a powerful blow that threw everything down: "It is very unfortunate Isaac Cruz team turned down a very lucrative offer, more than he made with Gervonta Davis", said on Twitter.

So far, Ryan Garcia's opponent for his next fight is still a mystery, and Cruz may have lost a good chance to test himself against a contender of the Lightweight category, however, the disqualifications against the Mexican continue from Ryan: "Guess he was more like a Chihuahua than a Pitbull", tweeted Eddy Reynoso's pupil.