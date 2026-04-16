Canelo Alvarez confirms comeback plans, aims for champion showdown in September

Canelo Alvarez is officially set for his return to the ring, nearly a year after losing his undisputed super-middleweight titles to Terence Crawford. The Mexican star confirmed he will fight again on September 12 in Saudi Arabia, targeting a showdown against a current world champion.

Speaking to Box Azteca, Canelo made it clear that his focus is on facing the best available opponent. “Right now, [the opponent is] what we’re looking at… let’s see who’s the best, but always choosing the best, and above all, that he’s a champion,” he said.

After receiving a warning from Christian Mbilli’s camp, the 35‑year‑old is coming off elbow surgery following his loss to Crawford, who moved up in weight to beat him by unanimous decision before retiring shortly after. Now fully back in training, Canelo has expressed confidence in both his health and his preparation ahead of his return.

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Canelo prioritizes health before comeback

Canelo admitted that delaying his return was necessary to properly address lingering injuries. “I wish I were just days away from fighting, but I had to take care of my body… I gave myself that time to address the injuries I had, and it’s worth it,” he explained.

Canelo Alvarez exchanges punches with Terence Crawford. Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix

The upcoming fight will headline a major event titled “Mexico Against the World”, expected to feature several top fighters from the country. For Canelo, the goal is not just to return, but to immediately compete at the highest level.

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Mbilli emerges as leading opponent option

While no opponent has been officially announced, Christian Mbilli is widely seen as the frontrunner. The newly elevated WBC super-middleweight champion is a natural option, especially with no mandatory challenger standing in the way.

Other champions could also enter the picture depending on how the division unfolds in the coming weeks. Jose Armando Resendiz holds the WBA title, Osleys Iglesias recently captured the IBF belt, and the WBO title will soon be decided between Hamzah Sheeraz and Alem Begic.

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With multiple belts now spread across the division, Canelo’s path back to the top is clear. His message is just as direct, he wants the best available champion, and he wants to prove he still belongs at the top.