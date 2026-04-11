How much is Tyson Fury making for fight vs Arslanbek Makhmudov?

Tyson Fury‘s retirement is no longer a thing. He is coming back to fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov in London. However, one of the questions around the Gipsy King’s return is always the same, what is his pay?

According to British outlet The Sun, Fury will receive around $25.3 million for the fight against the Russian behemoth. Fury hasn’t been seen since December 2024, where he lost his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk, only to then announce his retirement from the sport.

Now, there’s no title on the line, so one could assume the bag was too great for Fury to refuse, or simply, the 37-year-old is back for the love of the game. With a 34-2-1 record, Fury is one of the best heavyweights of all time. His two losses have come at the hands of Usyk.

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Who is Fury’s opponent Arslanbek Makhmudov?

A 36-year-old Russian giant, Makhmudov stands at 6-foot-6 with a 76-inch reach. Makhmudov has a 23-2 record, with 21 of his wins coming by the way of knockout. He won de WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight title against David Allen in October, 2025, which is his last bout.

TYSON FURY VS. ARSLANBEK MAKHMUDOV



The FINAL face-off



Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov

TOMORROW, April 11

2 PM ET | 11 AM PT | 7 PM UK

LIVE only on Netflix#FuryMakhmudov pic.twitter.com/q1q84aZAoT — Netflix (@netflix) April 10, 2026

Going against Tyson Fury is a huge step up in competition for the Russian, who might have some things to worry about. Fury’s pace, knockout power, and experience might be too much to handle. After all, both of Makhmudov’s losses have been by KO.

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Tyson Fury vs Arslanbek Makhmudov tale of the tape

Fury has a taller frame, standing at 6’9″, while also holding a 9-inch reach advantage over Makhmudov. Fury has a huge resume bragging multiple heavyweight titles, meanwhile this would be Makhmudov’s welcome to the big leagues of boxing.