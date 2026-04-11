Christian Mbilli’s team sends strong message to Canelo Alvarez: ‘We will beat him’

The super-middleweight division continues to take shape following Terence Crawford’s departure, but the focus is now shifting to Christian Mbilli and his growing confidence. As Canelo Alvarez eyes a return later this September amid uncertainty, Mbilli’s camp is making it clear they are not backing down from a potential showdown.

Speaking after a recent title fight, promoter Camille Estephan delivered a bold statement regarding a possible clash. “Canelo will hopefully fight Christian [Mbilli]. He seems to want the WBC title. We’re not gonna give it to him. We will beat him,” he said, according to Boxing News, reinforcing the belief within the team.

Mbilli, who was elevated to WBC champion earlier this year, has quickly become one of the division’s central figures. With multiple belts now vacant or changing hands, the path toward an undisputed champion is wide open, and Mbilli’s camp wants to control it.

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Mbilli’s camp aims to take over the division

Estephan didn’t stop at a single challenge. He outlined a broader plan for dominance, suggesting that Mbilli and stablemate Osleys Iglesias could collect all the belts in the division.

Christian M’billi (R) look on from his corner against Lester Martinez (not pictured). Sarah Stier/Getty Images

“We want to have all the titles in Quebec, all five, soon enough… We are gonna get all the other titles,” he added. The message reflects a long-term vision that goes beyond just one fight, positioning Mbilli as a future face of the division.

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This approach also signals a shift in narrative. Instead of waiting for opportunities, Mbilli’s team is actively calling out top names and pushing for the biggest fights available.

Canelo fight looms as defining moment

A potential fight with Canelo remains one of the most anticipated matchups in boxing. The Mexican star is looking to rebound after his loss to Crawford and is expected to return in a high-stakes bout later this year.

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Meanwhile, other titles are still in play, with fighters like Jose Armando Resendiz, Jaime Munguia, and Hamzah Sheeraz competing for remaining belts. However, Mbilli’s camp has made its stance clear: they are ready for anyone—and confident they will come out on top.