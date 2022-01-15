Canelo Alvarez is willing to fight on 5 de Mayo weekend, as usual, however, media reports say he might choose an unusual opponent that would shock the boxing world. Which could be those unthinkable rivals for the Pound for Pound King?

The speculation time has begun. This period between a Canelo Alvarez fight and the announcement of his new one. Rumors, leaks, and imagination products flow in the boxing river. After smashing Caleb Plant and becoming the first Unified World Super middleweight Champion, what will be Alvarez's next move?

According to ESPN reporter, Salvador "Chava" Rodriguez, the Jalisco native is planning to make a fight that will shock the world. "I think that a real surprise may be coming. Not Golovkin. Everybody will be shocked when this surprise is announced. It is a bomb. The only clue that I can give: it is a bomb that will disappoint the lovers of traditional boxing."

Rodriguez's version could not be crazy at all. Recently, Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn shared that Canelo's fight for the World Cruiserweight may not happen because "Eddie Reynoso (Canelo's trainer and manager) has received more offers". Also, Reynoso has published on social that rumors of Alvarez fighting Jermall Charlo were imprecise and that something real could be announced from January 17.

The weirdest rivals for Canelo Alvarez's next fight in May

Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez. The less strange match for Canelo in this weird universe. Ramirez's presentation card is very respectable: 43-0-0 (29 KO's), former WBO World Super middleweight champion and main title contender in the Light heavyweight category. His only flaw? Being Mexican, because Alvarez has said several times he will try not to fight any fellow countryman again after defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in 2017.

Errol Spence Jr. The things start to heat up a little. The Truth is one of the best Pound for Pound boxers in the world. He has a brilliant record (27-0-0, 21 KO's), he is 31 years old, and he is the current World Champion... of the Welterweight division. Eddie Reynoso has said in 2021 that the only fighter that could make Canelo go beyond the 168 lbs is Spence Jr.

Andre Ward. The S.O.G. was part of Creed film, part of the Rocky saga. Just like happened to Balboa once, Ward may considerer coming back to the ring after being retired. He is 37 years old and is still in great shape. His record shows an impressive 32-0-0 following the conquest of Super middle and Light heavyweight World titles. Besides, he has supported and advised Caleb Plant for the fight against Canelo Alvarez. Is there any rivalry there?

Conor Mcgregor. Having arrived at the top levels of the weirdest, the current Pound for Pound King could be considering joining the crossover's trend. Big mediatic and economic fights to the detriment of sports. One of the most adequate opponents may be the Notorious with his outgoing personality, high sports reputation, and fame. Furthermore, McGregor has already achieved some boxing experience fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

Jake Paul. If this happens the apocalypse may be near. The Problem Child has mentioned several big names that he would like to face in a boxing fight. Canelo Alvarez was at the top of them. Is there anything else to say? Maybe just to add that the media coverage and pay-per-view buys could be massive.