His boxing loss to Dmitry Bivol will continue to cost Canelo Alvarez dearly as one of the opponents who were dying to face him has changed his mind. Find out why David Benavidez would choose another opponent over the Mexican.

Prior to May 7, the line of fighters wanting to face Canelo Alvarez was long. There was certainly no one in boxing who would turn down an opportunity to step into the ring with him. However, the loss to Dmitry Bivol knocked him off his pedestal, or so it seems with statements like those of 168-pound contender David Benavidez.

Alvarez has already scheduled his next fight for September 17 in Las Vegas Nevada against Kazakhstan's Gennadiy Golovkin, in the completion of his trilogy. This war represents a risk for the Mexican because another defeat, against one of the most difficult opponents in his 17-year career, would be catastrophic for his legacy.

And while Canelo Alvarez says he is confident in knocking out GGG and then seeking a rematch against Dmitry Bivol, doubts surround his current boxing status, as the way the Russian defeated him could well shatter his halo of invincibility, which attracted all those opponents who sought to face him as David Benavidez.

Caleb Plant before Canelo Alvarez for Benavidez

El Bandera Roja, the undefeated two-time World Super middleweight Champion, was one of the fighters most asked to face Canelo Alvarez since the Mexican invaded 168 pounds. He went from asking for a chance to insulting him in order to get his attention.

Today, however, David Benavidez has other horizons, other priorities. In a talk with the Youtube channel Fight Hub TV, he revealed that before fighting Canelo, he prefers a clash with Caleb Plant, and there is a special reason for it.

"To be honest I would like to get the Caleb Plant fight first, just for me to get more experience, because Canelo is Canelo and he is good. So I would like to take Caleb Plant and then Canelo as the perfect scenario", stated Benavidez who before Alvarez's loss was a the man with the hand permanently raised to face the Guadalajara pride and current Undisputed World Super middleweight Champion.

Regarding Canelo's possibility to defeat Bivol if he gets the rematch, David Benavidez went raw about the result of that fight: "I don't think anything changes. I think the only reason that fight would change of outcome is if they go down to 168, cause Bivol is not a 68-pounder , but it looks that they are going to fight at 175 so I think it is the same thing, Bivol is going to beat him".