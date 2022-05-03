It is well known that there are two sports that steal the attention, hearts and pride of Mexicans: soccer and boxing. However, in the last confrontation between them, there was a clear winner, the Sweet Science, thanks to the current Pound for Pound King Canelo Alvarez. Find out how he defeated Liga MX and two of its most popular teams.

Soccer is a true religion in Mexico. This country transpires this sport despite the fact that its international successes have been few. This is different from boxing, which is also loved by Mexicans but boasts the best fighter in the world today and several past legends. In a clash between Canelo Alvarez and Liga MX, who would win?

Liga MX is about to enter its decisive phase: the Playoffs stage is being played, with direct elimination matches that have the sole purpose of filtering the best teams to determine who will be the champion of the Clausura 2022. For the moment, at least the big four are on the scene: America, Chivas, Pumas and Cruz Azul.

On May 7, another exponent of Mexican sport will face one of the most complex challenges, perhaps of his career. Canelo Alvarez will challenge Russian Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for his WBA World Light heavyweight title. A high-risk fight for the Guadalajara native because he will be performing in a heavier weight class than usual.

The clash between Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol and Liga MX

Saturday night, time for recreation and leisure. You have two options to enjoy on TV or on any of your devices: a life or death match between Chivas and Pumas in Liga MX, or a world championship fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. Which one would you choose?

Canelo's fight is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, May 7 at approximately 9:00 p.m. However, Chivas, who will be at home in their Playoffs match against Pumas, also usually play on a Saturday at 9 p.m. Mexico time. Fans were faced with a big choice, until there was a winner in this ratings battle.

Canelo Alvarez's show knocks out Chivas, Pumas and Liga MX

"And the winner by the way of knock out is Saúl... Canelo... Alvarez..." According to insider David Medrano, due to the fight between Mexican superstar and Dmitry Bivol for the WBA World Light heavyweight Champion, the Liga MX Playoff match between Chivas and Pumas at the Akron stadium was rescheduled for a day later: it will be played on Sunday, May 8 at 8:15 pm ET.

The schedule change also makes the competition between Chivas and Pumas much more equal, as the latter will have an extra day to recover from their midweek Concachampions match against MLS 's Seattle Sounders.