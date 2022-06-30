The war of declarations between Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia does not end, as now it was the 135-pound boxing prospect who compared the opponents he has to face to become champion with those the Mexican defeated when he became World Champion at the age of 20.

At times it seems that Canelo Alvarez's opponent for boxing fight of September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is not Gennady Golovkin, but Ryan Garcia. And the real war of declarations, with even signs of animosity, has been between them.

"He's a little kid. You need to understand him. He needs to learn a lot of things. My advice for him is to do your job, focus on your career, win a world championship first, then talk about other people because you've accomplished nothing and you start talking about fighters who've accomplished a lot. When I was 20-year-old I was a World Champion". This is how Canelo reacted on DAZN Boxing Show to Ryan's prediction that GGG wins the trilogy.

In a globalized and digitized world, news flies in a matter of seconds, so there has already been a response from Ryan about what Alvarez said: "I just gave my opinion, I believe that GGG can win this fight. I just feel he can have the performance of his lifetime, I feel like Canelo is not in a good place... I don't really think that I should be bashed for speaking my opinion, my truth", stated King Ry to ES News.

Ryan Garcia's questioning of Canelo Alvarez's career

Regarding Canelo Alvarez's statement that at the age of 20 he had already been World Champion, and Ryan Garcia at 23 has not even fought a World titlist, the California native launched a lapidary argument with which he questioned the worth of what Alvarez did in 2011 when he won the 154 lbs. belt.

"(About Canelo already being a World Champion at the age of 20) It may be true but everybody's journey is different. He fought a vacant title with Matthew Hatton, that is just the truth, and I just have a lot of good people on my division. I can't pick Matthew Hatton and become a Champion, I have to fight great Champions. It is what it is. When I get my first chance, most likely must be against Gervonta Davis. You tell what is worth more: a World Champion against Gervonta Davis or a World Champion against Matthew Hatton.", said King Ry to ES News.

Who is Matthew Hatton, the opponent against whom Canelo Alvarez became World Champion at the age of 20?

Matthew Hatton is a former boxer who was a professional boxer from 2000 to 2013. The Manchester, England, native held a total of 52 fights with a record of 43-7-2, 17 KOs. He is the brother of former world champion Ricky Hitman Hatton.

In a controversial decision, Matthew Hatton was Canelo Alvarez's opponent in May 2011 in a fight for the WBC World Super welterweight title. The British fighter was ranked at 147 pounds and not 154, plus he had never even been a world champion in his weight class. Alvarez defeated him by unanimous decision to become World Champion at 20 years and 9 months of age.

Ryan Garcia's road to the Lightweight Division World Championship

Unlike Canelo Alvarez, for Ryan Garcia to become a world titlist, there is a much thornier path. Right off the bat, Garcia listed Gervonta Davis as his opponent to achieve the goal. Tank is a fearsome fighter, with a record of 27-0-0, 25 KOs, and who is a former 126-pound world champion. However, Davis does not currently hold any of the four 135-pound titles.

The opponent Ryan Garcia would have to face to become Lightweight division champion is Devin Haney.The Dream is the same age as Garcia, 23 years old, and has just been crowned Undisputed World Champion at 135 pounds after dethroning Australian George Kambosos Jr. Haney has a record of 28-0-0, 15 KOs.