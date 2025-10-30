Jake Paul reveals why Conor McGregor will never face him in boxing

The boxing and combat sports worlds have long speculated about a potential showdown between Jake Paul and Conor McGregor, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer has now put those rumors to rest. Paul made it clear that McGregor will never step into a boxing ring against him.

While Paul has steadily improved his boxing skills, McGregor’s activity in combat sports has slowed significantly since his last fight in 2021. This contrast has further fueled Paul’s confidence and reinforced his view that a matchup is unlikely.

Paul, believes the UFC star is aware of the risks. “I doubt it, because I just don’t think he would take that risk. He knows I’m a better striker and boxer than him,” Paul said, speaking to reporters in Miami.

Why Jake Paul thinks McGregor won’t accept the challenge

Paul pointed out that McGregor previously entertained a bout with his brother, Logan Paul, yet that fight also never materialized. “They talked for months, but nothing came out of it,” Paul recalled. “He talks a lot but rarely follows through. I’m still improving every day, while nobody knows what that guy is doing.”

Conor McGregor attends the London photo call. Kate Green/Getty Images for Prime Video UK

McGregor’s return timeline remains uncertain

McGregor, 37, has not competed since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier. An expected return against Michael Chandler last year was derailed by injury, and multiple missed drug tests in 2024 resulted in an 18-month suspension, delaying his UFC comeback until 2026.

Paul’s comments signal a shift in focus. He continues to enhance his boxing skills and training while leaving the McGregor matchup in the realm of speculation, signaling confidence that he is the one progressing, while McGregor remains on the sidelines.

