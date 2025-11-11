Jake Paul makes bold statement on Connor McGregor’s boxing future amid fight speculation

Jake Paul continues to make headlines, though not always in the ways he wants. After his highly anticipated fight with Gervonta Davis was canceled due to Davis’ ongoing legal issues, Paul has been on the hunt for his next opponent.

One name recently involved in Paul’s commentary is former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor. While many expected Paul to target McGregor for a potential boxing showdown, he has now removed the Irish superstar from his list of possible opponents. The move, according to Paul, isn’t just about strategy—it’s about assessing McGregor’s current status in combat sports.

“He’s fried,” Paul told ESPN when discussing why McGregor is no longer on his hit list. He added, “He’s not going to fight again,” hinting that McGregor may be stepping away from competitive combat, at least in boxing terms.

Could McGregor return to boxing?

Although McGregor hasn’t returned to the ring since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, reports suggest he is preparing for a comeback at the UFC White House event in 2026, where he is expected to face Michael Chandler. However, no official bout announcements have been made yet, leaving fans to speculate about his competitive future.

Conor McGregor walks the red carpet. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Paul eyes other opponents

Paul also discussed the potential of facing UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, who has regained his title after defeating Magomed Ankalaev. Pereira is now looking toward a high-profile fight against Jon Jones, making him an intriguing, yet formidable, potential opponent for Paul in the boxing ring.

With victories over Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, Paul has proven he can compete against elite combat sports athletes. However, any matchup against Pereira would represent a significant challenge given the Brazilian’s prime boxing form.

