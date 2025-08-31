Darren Till throws shade at Luke Rockhold with four-word statement after KO win

Misfits 22 was a wonderful boxing event and it was capped off in the best way possible. Former UFC title challenger Darren Till faced former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. The buildup was very intense, but the bout saw an emphatic conclusion as Till slept Rockhold with a brutal left cross to the temple. After that, four words were enough for Till to describe the bout.

“It was too easy,” Till said reflecting on his victory. Not only did Till perform to his absolute best, but he dominated every single part of the bout. He even knocked down Rockhold with the same shot moments earlier. It was like a spoiler for what was coming.

Now, Till is the Misfits bridgerweight champion and he called out boxing legend Carl Froch. Till, 32, was once one of the best welterweights in the UFC. After an ill-delivered attempt to capture the gold, his MMA career derailed until asking the UFC to leave the promotion. Now, he is calling out Froch, 48, who last fought in 2014. Froch and Till would give fans a very interesting buildup to the fight.

Till’s post-UFC career has been great

After his release from the UFC, Darren Till took some time off to reassess his career. Since debuting for Misfits, Till is 3-0 with two finishes. He debuted with a TKO win over Anthony ‘Pretty Boy’ Taylor and then got a unanimous decision over former UFC fighter Darren Stewart.

Misfits 22 marked the first time since 2019 that Till, co-main eventer Tony Ferguson, and featured bout fighter Dillon Danis, all got a win. Ferguson failed to capture the interim UFC lightweight belt in 2020 and it kicked off an 0-8 streak. Ferguson got a TKO win over Salt Papi.

As for Danis, once touted as Conor McGregor‘s protege, he didn’t fight for many years as he canceled plenty of fights. Then, he lost a boxing bout by DQ against Logan Paul. He defeated Warren Spencer by submission in Misfits’ first MMA bout ever.

Froch already answered Till

Froch, who has a YouTube channel, answered: “Darren Till ironed his opponent out. It was quite a bad knockout, I think the fight could have been stopped earlier.” The former boxer also said it would be “stupid” to not give the fight some thought after Till’s bad-mouthing callout.

Froch then added, “I knew something was coming. Darren Till, top rope, shouting ‘where’s Froch the s********?’. Come on. It’s not what you call the Cobra, four-time world champ, hall of famer who goes in with absolutely anybody. You don’t really call me a s******** do you? As you know, the resume speaks for itself, I don’t need to justify myself, you know where I’ve been, you know what I’ve done.”

Froch also said, “But can this fight with Darren Till happen? Can it make any sense? Do I want it to happen? Realistically, probably not. Listen, I retired 11 years ago… Even at 48 years old, retired 11 years, it’s a mismatch. But is there any money in it? Is there any cash? I don’t know, maybe.” Basically, money talks, but it would have to entice Froch enough to even consider it.