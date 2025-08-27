Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: Former world champion issues urgent warning ahead of fight

The boxing world is buzzing ahead of the highly anticipated exhibition bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis, scheduled for November 14. Fans and critics alike are debating whether the matchup is thrilling entertainment or a risky spectacle. While Paul enters with a 12-1 professional record and a 227-pound frame, Davis boasts a pristine 30-0-1 record but stands at just 5-foot-5 and typically fights under 135 pounds.

Former unified light-welterweight champion Amir Khan is among the most vocal critics, labeling the fight as “disgusting” and warning of potentially serious consequences. Khan’s own career experience, including a brutal knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2016, has shaped his cautionary stance toward mismatched bouts.

The controversy extends beyond size and experience. As crossover boxing gains traction, traditionalists fear the integrity and safety of the sport could be compromised. The conversation around Paul and Davis has highlighted questions about regulation, risk, and the direction boxing is taking in the era of influencer-driven matches.

Could the Paul vs. Davis exhibition become a dangerous mismatch?

Khan didn’t mince words about the risks of this matchup. “I mean, it is disgusting, and you know, someone’s gonna end up getting hurt really badly in all this exhibition of boxing,” he said, according to SunSport. He pointed to the stark size difference as a core concern, questioning how serious the fight can be taken when one participant has a significant weight advantage.

Amir Khan arrives prior to the RING Magazine Awards in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

At the same time, Jake Paul has sought to address safety and legitimacy concerns. He announced that he will undergo the “strictest drug testing possible”, including random checks by the US Anti-Doping Agency. “Clean as a whistle. Contrary to what they say,” Paul said, attempting to reassure fans and critics that the contest will be fair.

The fight between Paul and Davis remains a lightning rod for debate as November 14 approaches. Observers will watch closely not just for the outcome in the ring, but for whether the controversy surrounding safety, legitimacy, and crossover boxing will affect the sport’s reputation moving forward.

