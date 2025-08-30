Terence Crawford gives honest reaction to Canelo Alvarez sparring Jaron Ennis ahead of September 13 fight

The anticipation is palpable as Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez gear up for their September 13 super-middleweight showdown at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Both fighters carry immense legacies into the ring, with Crawford aiming to become a three-division undisputed champion and Canelo defending his storied record. Fans and analysts alike are dissecting every detail of their preparation, eager for insight into how this superfight will unfold.

Amid the hype, news surfaced that Canelo Alvarez enlisted Jaron “Boots” Ennis to assist in sparring sessions. The revelation immediately sparked conversations in boxing circles, adding another layer of intrigue to the already intense build-up. Crawford’s reaction was measured, demonstrating both respect for his opponent and confidence in his own preparation.

In a recent video posted by Fight Hub TV, Crawford addressed the sparring sessions with candor. “What is there to talk about? You’re fighting the best fighter in the world. You better be taking it seriously. That goes to show you how serious he’s taking me, and how much he respects me,” Crawford said.

How does Ennis’ sparring affect Crawford’s approach?

Crawford views Canelo’s use of Ennis not as a threat, but as confirmation of his own elite status. “Because, if I haven’t fought anyone, or if I was too small, or if I was, all these things that the media say I was, then he wouldn’t need these guys to help prepare him to fight me. He wouldn’t need all the help that he’s getting,” Crawford added. This mindset reflects his focus on execution over distraction, a hallmark of his undefeated career (41-0, 31 KOs).

What’s at stake on September 13?

The main event will feature Crawford vs. Canelo over 12 rounds for the undisputed super-middleweight title. Alongside them, a stacked undercard offers high-stakes action including Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr., Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez, and heavyweight matchups such as Ivan Dychko vs. Jermaine Franklin. Every bout adds to the narrative of one of boxing’s most anticipated weekends.

