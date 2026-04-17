Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition remains uncertain after latest update

A potential exhibition between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is far from finalized, despite early talks suggesting the high-profile bout could take place in the near future.

Tyson’s advisor, Amer Abdallah, addressed the situation and made it clear that no official agreement is in place. “No, that is not definitely happening. It is pending a lot of different things… there is nothing definite, guaranteed, concrete,” Abdallah said in an interview with Boxing King Media.

The update comes after initial reports linked the exhibition to a possible event in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, ongoing logistical and contractual hurdles, along with Mayweather’s other potential commitments, have cast serious doubt on whether the fight will materialize.

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Talks exist, but no deal in place yet

While discussions between both sides have taken place, Abdallah emphasized that the process is still in an early stage. “Was there talks? Is there discussions? Of course there is,” he said. “It will be up to the promoter to finalize those things.”

John Gotti III fights with Floyd Mayweather during an exhibition fight. Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

He also suggested that time could play a factor in Tyson’s decision. “The longer that this thing plays out, maybe Mike will just say, ‘I just don’t want to do this anymore’,” Abdallah added. That uncertainty leaves the proposed exhibition in limbo, with no confirmed date, venue, or formal agreement between the camps.

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Mayweather’s schedule adds more uncertainty

Adding to the situation, Mayweather has been linked to other exhibition bouts, including potential matchups with fighters like Manny Pacquiao and Mike Zambidis. However, those events have also faced complications due to legal and contractual issues.

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As a result, the possibility of a Tyson-Mayweather exhibition remains unclear. While the idea still carries significant interest given the global appeal of both fighters, there are multiple obstacles that need to be resolved before any official announcement can be made. For now, the fight remains more of a concept than a confirmed event.