Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. announced that he will finally make the exhibition fight on a heliport in Dubai that he has been planning since February and took the opportunity to send a harsh message to all those who criticize him.

After having to cancel his February 2022 return to the ring, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. looks set to finally get his wish to star in a boxing fight in Dubai, after announcing he will fight in May 14 in the aforementioned city.

The ordinary does not go hand in hand with the Pretty Boy who, not content with fighting in an unusual place for boxing events, will fight on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab hotel. Another of his objectives that he will fulfill since his February exhibition fight was planned to take place in the same place.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s opponent will be different from his past two exhibitions, in which he faced Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa and Youtuber Logan Paul. Floyd's opponent will be Don Moore, an inactive fighter (hasn't stepped into the ring since 2016), 45 years old, but with an undefeated record of 18-0-1, 12 KOs.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s message to his detractors

They may or may not be liked, they may or may not be seen as disrespectful to boxing by many active fighters, but Mayweather Jr.'s exhibitions are commercially successful. To such an extent that he often earns millions of dollars from them, an income impossible for the vast majority of today's fighters.

In the face of this, Money was sincere and sent a message to all those who criticize his way of making money in boxing: "I am going to pick up a couple of dollars. They are upset because I am able to milk the game, I am smart, I keep all my faculties, I made a lot of smart investments", shared Floyd in a video posted on his social media.

Also, Mayweather Jr. pointed out that his detractors can not stand with the fact he has achieved success after starting from the bottom: "When great people like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, the Waltons, the people who own Walmart and Walgreens, when they're getting money in their 50s, their 60s, 70s, 80s, even 90s, it's ok. But when a young kid like myself from the inner city, from the ghetto... I was able to work my way up and leave boxing on my own terms and keep all my faculties and kept all of my money, they're upset that I can go out there and continue to make $50m or $60million outside the ring. You can't get upset, this is what God wanted."

Mayweather Jr's exhibition fight in a hotel helipad in Dubai

Floyd's event is called "The Global Titans Fight Series". As he is staring the main event of the night against Don Dangerous Moore, in a 8 round clash, the undercard is holding the come back to a boxing ring of the former UFC Champion Anderson Silva and the two-division World Champion Badou Jack.