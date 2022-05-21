The boxing world will once again have the opportunity to enjoy the skills and talents of the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. thanks to his exhibition fight against undefeated former boxer Don Moore. However, this is not the first time they will face each other in the ring. Check out what happened in the round they had in 2015.

Retirement means, in the vast majority of cases, a cruel separation of any athlete from the fans who support him or her. The possibility of enjoying their talents again is over. Nevertheless, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has sought ways to beat retirement with boxing fights. For the third time since he said goodbye, he returns to the ring with a friendly fight, now, against former boxer and undefeated Don Moore.

Fate did not allow Mayweather Jr. to fulfill his dream of a fight worthy of his boxing stature: the exhibition bout against Moore scheduled to take place on the helipad of the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, at an altitude of over 200 meters, could not take place and the fight will have to be held in Abu Dhabi at the Etihad Arena.

All this due to the death of the president of the United Arab Emirates, an event that first prevented Floyd Mayweather Jr vs Don Moore from taking place on its original date, May 14, and then forced the search for a new venue because most of the event's production staff could not be part of the event on the new date, May 21.

Mayweather Jr vs Moore, a story with a previous chapter

Boxing is full of stories to tell, beyond what happens in the ring. And Don Moore's is a peculiar one. During his time as a professional boxer, which lasted from 1999 to 2016, he had a record of 18-0-1 and 12 KOs. He developed in the lightweight, super lightweight in even welterweight categories.

The curious thing about the case, and where Floyd Mayweather Jr. is directly involved, is that Dangerous Moore trained at Pretty Boy's boxing gym in Las Vegas. On many occasions both fighters came to share training space and something more. As it happened prior to September 2015, ahead of Floyd's fight against Andre Berto.

Mayweather Jr. held a public training session at his gym ahead of his fight with Andre Berto. In addition to the classic boxing skills training, Floyd had a sparring session in front of the media in which he showed his talent in the ring. His opponent is precisely the man who will try to stop him for the first time in his boxing career in the United Arab Emirates, Don Moore. Here you can watch the sparring session and imagine what may happen in their exhibition fight in UAE.