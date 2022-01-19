Former Real Madrid and Brazil stalwart Robinho is set to begin his 9-year prison sentence after the court rejected his appeal. He was found guilty of rape earlier in 2017.

In one of the most shocking, and saddening events in recent soccer history, former Real Madrid and Brazil star Robinho was once again found guilty of rape. The striker had appealed his conviction after being sentenced to 9 years in prison, but to no avail.

Robinho was found guilty of gang-raping an Albanian woman in 2013 when he still played for AC Milan. And, even though he constantly denied taking part in the event, there was no evidence to back his case up.

So, after a €60,000 settlement and the rejection of his appeal, the former Manchester City striker will be forced to commence his 9-year prison sentence, according to a report by The Mirror.

Court Rejects Robinho's Rape Conviction Appeal

"The Court of Cassation in Rome rejected an appeal from the former Brazil international and Ricardo Falco – a friend of the former player – relating to the incident, which occurred in 2013," read the report. "(...) The latest decision from the court in Rome is a final sentence with no room for further appeals with the sentence to begin immediately."

Italy Can Request Robinho's Extradition

"With the conviction, the Italian justice system can request the extradition of both Robinho and Falco, although the Brazilian constitution vetoes the extradition of Brazilians," the Mirror added. "Due to this situation, Italy will be able to request that both men serve their sentences in a Brazilian jail. Italy must now request the transfer of execution of the sentence to the Brazilian justice system and wait for the Superior Court of Justice to ratify the sentence."

Robinho retired in 2020 amid his legal turmoil and local authorities showed their displeasure with the situation, claiming that no rapist should be applauded regardless of his contributions to sports or how famous and wealthy they are.