The long-awaited fight between Terence Crawfordand Canelo Alvarez is getting closer and closer to becoming a reality. Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo has turned up the heat on the potential duel, and Crawford has responded directly to the Mexican.

This fight, which has been the subject of negotiations for months, promises to be one of the most exciting in recent boxing history. Crawford, a world champion in four different divisions, will try to conquer the 168-pound division, a significant challenge that will test him against one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world.

However, the rivalry between the two has already begun to heat up. Canelo Alvarez, in a recent interview published on journalist @dantheboxingman’s X account, stated that Crawford does not have the head-to-head record that positions him as a true champion.

“Look, I respect Terence Crawford. He’s very talented, but he only won one big fight. If you look at his record, he has only beaten one good fighter (Errol Spence). Other than that, he hasn’t beaten other great fighters like Spence,” affirmed the Mexican.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez punches Edgar Berlanga during the second round of a title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

What provocative warning did Crawford give Canelo?

Crawford wasted no time responding to Canelo’s statements. Through his X account, the American warned the Mexican champion: “So out of all the fighters I’ve faced, only one has been good? I take note of that. Just remember what he said, because I’ve always had the pleasure of making a fighter who is someone end up looking like a nobody.“

Crawford vs. Canelo: A clash of boxing titans

With this message, Crawford not only responded to Canelo’s statements but also raised the tension of the fight. The confrontation between the two promises to be a spectacle not only in the ring but also outside of it, with an intense rivalry brewing between two of the best boxers in the world.

