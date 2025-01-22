Eddie Hearn names the cruiserweight champion who could challenge Usyk's heavyweight dominance

Oleksandr Usyk has solidified his status as an undisputed force in the heavyweight division, toppling elite fighters like Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury along the way. Yet, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn, one boxer might pose a serious threat to Usyk’s reign: Jai Opetaia, the current IBF cruiserweight champion.

Opetaia, a skilled Australian boxer, has expressed interest in a future clash with Usyk. However, before that can happen, he must first solidify his dominance in the cruiserweight division and prove he can compete at the highest level.

Hearn, who has seen three of his fighters—Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, and Anthony Joshua—fall to Usyk, acknowledges the Ukrainian’s unmatched dominance.

What did Hearn say about Jai Opetaia and Usyk’s future clash?

Eddie Hearn, one of boxing’s most influential promoters, recently spoke to ESNEWS about Jai Opetaia’s current path in the cruiserweight division and the possibility of a future showdown with Usyk.

Jai Opetaia celebrates winning against David Nyika during the IBF And Ring Magazine Cruiserweight World Title Fight between Jai Opetaia and David Nyika at the Gold Coast Convention Centre on January 08, 2025 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

“Jai is humble and fully focused on conquering the cruiserweight division right now,” Hearn stated. “For me, Usyk is one of the greatest of all time. He became undisputed at cruiserweight and then moved up to achieve the same feat at heavyweight. That kind of accomplishment is incredibly rare.”

He continued: “The immediate goal for Jai is to unify all the belts in the cruiserweight division. However, looking ahead, the long-term objective is to challenge Usyk for the unified heavyweight world championship. I genuinely believe Jai is the only fighter capable of giving Usyk a true test over the next 12 to 18 months.”

What’s next for Usyk?

For his part, Usyk remains hungry for glory and continues to seek out challenges in the boxing world. While a potential showdown with Opetaia is still on the horizon, the prospect of these two champions meeting promises to be a monumental clash that could redefine both the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.