The 1980s witnessed a golden era in boxing, defined by the fierce rivalries of the “Four Kings“—Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran. These four legends not only dominated the ring but also embodied the sport’s raw intensity and drama.

Each bout between these titans was a spectacle, characterized by brutal exchanges, strategic prowess and moments of sheer willpower. From relentless aggression to calculated precision, their contrasting styles created a dynamic that kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

Blood, sweat and unyielding determination were constants in every clash. Rings shook with the force of their power punches, punishing jabs, and ferocious inside attacks. Every encounter tested the limits of endurance, leaving legacies etched into boxing history and securing their place in the greatest fights of all time.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran I (1978) – “The Brawl in Montreal”

On June 20, 1980, at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, Sugar Ray Leonard faced Roberto Duran in a bout that would ignite one of boxing’s most legendary rivalries. Leonard, known for his speed and finesse, entered the ring with an undefeated record of 27–0, while Duran, the reigning WBC welterweight champion, was a formidable force with a record of 71–1.

The fight was a clash of styles—Leonard’s agility against Duran’s relentless aggression. Duran’s pressure and inside fighting overwhelmed Leonard, leading to a unanimous decision victory for Duran with scores of 146–144, 145–144, and 148–147. This bout marked Leonard’s first professional loss and set the stage for their iconic trilogy.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran II (1980) – “The Super Fight”

Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran in 1980. (Source: The Fight City)

The highly anticipated rematch took place on November 25, 1980, at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Leonard adopted a new strategy, using his speed and movement to outbox Duran, who had previously dominated him.

In the eighth round, Leonard taunted Duran and landed a clean jab, causing Duran to turn away and quit the fight, famously saying “No más” (No more). Leonard won by technical knockout, regaining the WBC welterweight title.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Roberto Duran III (1989) – “Uno Más”

Roberto Duran in action during his World Title Fight with Sugar Ray Leonard in 1989. (Source: Holly Stein/ALLSPORT)

The final chapter of their rivalry occurred on December 7, 1989, at The Mirage in Las Vegas. Leonard, now a five-division world champion, faced Duran, who was attempting to become a five-division champion himself.

Leonard dominated the fight, landing 227 punches compared to Duran’s 84. All three judges scored the bout in favor of Leonard with scores of 120–110, 119–109, and 116–111. This victory solidified Leonard’s legacy and concluded one of boxing’s most storied rivalries.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Thomas Hearns I (1981) – “The Showdown”

Sugar Ray Leonard (left) and Thomas Hearns trade blows during a bout. (Source: Allsport / Getty Images)

On September 16, 1981, Sugar Ray Leonard and Thomas Hearns faced off at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas for the undisputed welterweight championship. Hearns, known for his powerful jab and knockout ability, built an early lead.

However, Leonard’s resilience and strategy turned the tide. In the 14th round, Leonard unleashed a combination that sent Hearns through the ropes, leading to a stoppage and a TKO victory for Leonard. This bout is remembered for its dramatic momentum shifts and Leonard’s determination.

Marvin Hagler vs. Roberto Duran (1983)

On November 10, 1983, at Caesar’s Palace, Marvin Hagler defended his undisputed middleweight titles against Roberto Duran. Duran, moving up in weight, faced the challenge of Hagler’s relentless pressure and southpaw stance.

The fight was a tactical battle, with Hagler’s power and Duran’s skill on full display. Hagler won by unanimous decision, but Duran’s performance earned him respect in the higher weight class.

Thomas Hearns vs. Roberto Duran (1984) – “Malice at the Palace”

Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran (Source: The Fight City)

On June 15, 1984, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran met at Caesar’s Palace for the WBC and The Ring super welterweight titles. Hearns’ height and reach advantage were evident as he dominated the fight.

In the second round, Hearns knocked Duran down three times, leading to a stoppage and a TKO victory for Hearns. This bout showcased Hearns’ power and established him as a dominant force in the division.

Marvin Hagler vs. Thomas Hearns (1985) – “The War”

Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns (Source: The Fight City)

On April 15, 1985, Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns faced each other in a bout that would become known as “The War.” From the opening bell, both fighters exchanged powerful punches in a non-stop barrage.

The first round is considered one of the greatest in boxing history. Hagler eventually stopped Hearns in the third round, but the fight’s intensity and ferocity left an indelible mark on the sport.

Sugar Ray Leonard vs. Marvin Hagler (1987) – “The Super Fight”

On April 6, 1987, Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler met in a highly anticipated middleweight championship bout at Caesar’s Palace. Leonard, coming out of retirement, faced Hagler, the reigning champion.

The fight was a tactical battle, with Leonard using his speed and movement to outpoint Hagler. In a controversial split decision, Leonard was awarded the victory, marking the end of Hagler’s 12-year reign as middleweight champion.

Who among the Four Kings had the most wins and losses?

The Four Kings—Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns and Roberto Duran—were not only contemporaries but also fierce rivals who defined an era of boxing. Their careers were marked by numerous bouts against each other, each leaving an indelible mark on the sport’s history.

Among them, Roberto Duran boasts the highest number of wins, with a professional record of 103 victories, 16 losses and 0 draws. Known as “Manos de Piedra” (“Hands of Stone”), he secured 70 of his wins by knockout. His aggressive style, ferocity and resilience made him a dominant force in the ring and a legend.

He also holds the highest number of losses among the Four Kings, with 16 defeats. Despite this, his legacy is far from diminished. His fearless approach and ability to battle elite opponents across decades earned him enduring respect and admiration from fans and fellow fighters alike.

Sugar Ray Leonard and Marvin Hagler both had impressive records, with Leonard achieving 36 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw, and Hagler securing 62 wins, 3 losses and 2 draws. Leonard’s versatility and charisma made him a fan favorite, while Hagler’s relentless pressure and southpaw stance earned him respect as one of the greatest middleweights of all time.

Thomas Hearns concluded his career with 61 wins, 5 losses and 1 draw. Known as “The Hitman”, he was celebrated for his devastating punching power and his ability to dominate across multiple weight classes, making him one of the most feared and respected fighters of the era.

These statistics not only highlight the individual achievements of each boxer but also underscore the intense competition and high stakes that characterized the Four Kings era. Their rivalries pushed each fighter to their limits, contributing to the rich tapestry of boxing history.

