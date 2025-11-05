The boxing world was set for another high-profile showdown as Jake Paul prepared to face Gervonta Davis on a major Netflix card later this month. But legal issues surrounding Davis led to the fight’s cancellation, leaving Paul in search of a new opponent.

Fans immediately speculated on a potential rematch with former UFC star Nate Diaz, who Paul defeated in 2023 via unanimous decision. However, that reunion is now officially off the table.

Under a Most Valuable Promotion Instagram post, Paul addressed the possibility directly. “Nate Diaz is a (expletive). It isn’t meant to be, but respect for willing to step up on two weeks notice. So many puys at the top of this sport with excuses.”

Could a big-name opponent still step up for Paul?

Paul has secured victories over notable names including Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, though critics note that these fighters were past their primes. The influencer remains determined to find a high-caliber challenge.

Nate Diaz during weigh-in ahead of Last Man Standing Nate Diaz v Jorge Masvidal. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was reportedly contacted to replace Davis, but he declined the opportunity. This decision drew commentary from fellow fighter Daniel Cormier, who issued a cautionary statement on YouTube: “You play stupid games, you get stupid prizes. The stupid prize will be fighting Francis Ngannou. I don’t care what money Jake Paul would make; he shouldn’t be fighting Francis Ngannou… Stay away from Francis Ngannou.”

Paul’s professional boxing record now stands at 12-1, with his only loss coming against Tommy Fury, the brother of boxing legend Tyson Fury. Despite setbacks, Paul’s search for a marquee matchup continues, keeping fans eager to see who he’ll face next.

