Jake Paul blasts Gervonta Davis following fight cancellation

Confetti from the fight announcement had barely faded when Jake Paul took to social media with a forceful statement. The exhibition bout against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, scheduled for November 14, was canceled amid serious allegations against Davis. Paul left little doubt about his stance, using his platform to call out the fighter directly.

Paul’s message came hours after news surfaced regarding the allegations of domestic violence against Davis. The 30-year-old WBA lightweight champion has faced multiple legal incidents over the past few years, though none resulted in convictions. The cancellation was a turning point, prompting Paul to share his frustration publicly.

In a series of posts on X, Paul described his experience working with Davis, labeling him as unprofessional and criticizing his personal behavior. The posts highlighted both Paul’s concerns for those affected and his commitment to ethical standards in boxing promotions.

What did Jake Paul say about Gervonta Davis?

“Gervonta Davis is an actual walking human piece of garbage,’ Paul wrote. “Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man you support the most vile sin a man can commit.”

Alycia Baumgardner, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Jake Paul and Leila Beaudoin pose for photos at news conference. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

He continued, “I didn’t want to give this woman abuser a platform to grow his fans and to grow his bank account. My company champions women. I’m so sorry to everyone involved. Mostly to the undercard fighters, to my team at MVP and to my team who worked so hard prepping for this fight.”

Background on Davis’ legal history

Paul’s statements reflected prior allegations against Davis. In July 2025, Davis faced a battery charge involving a woman who is the mother of his two children; charges were later dropped due to lack of cooperation. Previous incidents in 2022 and 2020 also led to misdemeanor battery charges that were ultimately dismissed.

During a promotional press conference for the fight, Paul had already called out Davis directly, stating: “Gervonta, you’re the (expletive) clown, buddy. Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a clown.”

Looking ahead

With the fight off, Paul signaled he is ready to move forward, seeking other opponents and opportunities. He emphasized that his team and the fighters on the undercard had sacrificed for the event, and now attention shifts to new matchups and potential bouts in the coming months.