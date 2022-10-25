Jake Paul will fight against Anderson Silva in a catchweight division clash. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

The famous youtuber Jake Paul, will have his 6th professional fight when he faces former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva in the catchweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about this boxing fight, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the United States. The preliminary fights will be broadcast in the US on PPV Showtime.

The famous youtuber Jake Paul will get back into the ring for what will be his sixth fight as a professional after his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was frustrated, with whom he could not agree on a weight limit. That made the American go out looking for a new rival to have a new confrontation.

The chosen one was the former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, who also has a short record as a boxing fighter. His debut was not the most auspicious, losing against Osmar Luiz Teixeira but then he recovered by winning his next three fights. For the former MMA it will be his fifth fight in boxing.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Date

This fight in the catchweightt category between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET).

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva

This Jake Paul and Anderson Silva in the catchweight division will take place this Saturday, October 29 at 8:00 PM (ET) with the main event expected around 11:00 PM (ET) can be watched in the United States on Showtime PPV.

