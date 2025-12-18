Anthony Joshua reveals what it means if he fails to KO Jake Paul in first round

Anthony Joshua is setting extremely high standards for himself ahead of his clash with Jake Paul this Friday. For the former unified heavyweight champion, merely winning is not enough; he expects to dominate, aiming for a decisive outcome in the early rounds.

Analysts debate what success might look like for Paul, the clear underdog. While some might consider surviving a round or going the distance a moral victory for the YouTuber-turned-boxer, Joshua insists that anything short of a first-round knockout would constitute a failure on his part.

The stakes are personal. Joshua has listened to critics but is most focused on his own expectations. “There’s a lot at stake, and I don’t want to lose myself,” he told CBS Sports, emphasizing the seriousness with which he approaches the bout.

Why Joshua views anything less than a knockout as failure

Joshua broke down the levels of potential failure ahead of the fight. “The first level of failure is the loss… The next level of failure is a competitive eight-round fight — that’s a big failure on my part,” he said, highlighting the pressure he places on himself to perform decisively.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

He draws lessons from previous bouts, like his two-round knockout of Francis Ngannou, contrasting it with fights where opponents were less prepared. “You must respect yourself. I do this because I respect myself… If it goes past one round, it’s a failure,” Joshua added.

Joshua’s mindset ahead of Friday

Joshua insists that his preparation is thorough and focused. He is not underestimating Paul but is confident in his superior skill, experience, and physical advantages. His goal is clear: a swift, unquestionable victory that meets his own high standards and silences any doubts about his performance.

