One of Jake Paul's greatest hopes as a fighter is to face true boxing legends. He has repeatedly mentioned Mike Tyson as one of his goals, however, this may never happen, as told by the famous trainer Freddie Roach.

Jake Paul landed in boxing in January 2020 and the Youtuber doesn't look set to leave anytime soon. In fact, he makes plans and points to titans of the sport as his targets to conquer next. One of them is the legendary Mike Tyson.

True, Iron Mike, a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, has been retired from professional boxing since 2005. However, even after 17 years without stepping into the ring professionally, his social media and the exhibition fight he had against the also legendary Roy Jones Jr. dictate that he could surely put up more resistance to Jake Paul than any of the 4 opponents he has faced.

However, sadly for The Problem Child, his fans and the promoters who would make millions from a fight like this, the chance of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fighting is practically nil. And famed boxing trainer Freddie Roach tells why.

Mike Tyson doesn't want to fight Jake Paul, says Freddie Roach

Roach is a true boxing personality. His main calling card is having been the trainer who brought Manny Pacquiao, one of boxing's all-time-greats, to the top. He also worked with Miguel Cotto, Oscar de la Hoya, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Wladimir Klitschko and James Toney among others. His voice is more than respected and authoritative in the sport.

It is so shocking the statement he made in an interview with Fight Hype where he narrated how the possibility that Mike Tyson would agree to make a boxing fight with Jake Paul lasted only 30 seconds to fizzle out, apparently definitely, after witnessing the Youtuber doing sparring.

"Tyson looked at him, and he walked away. He watched 30 seconds of him sparring, and he left. He asked me if we could come down and look at the pictures, because that's my gym and he knows that's where the good pictures are. He wasn't interested in the training, like I was," said Freddie Roach.

Lapidary and cruel. And there is no way to refute two things: that Freddie Roach has enough credibility to talk about boxing and that Mike Tyson, a true legend of this sport, seems an unattainable dream for someone like Jake Paul who has not yet fought even against a professional boxer in the 5 fights he has made, and neither will he do it in his sixth, as he measures himself against Anderson Silva, a true titan... but of MMA.