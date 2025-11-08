Trending topics:
Jake Paul receives unexpected challenge from former opponent he previously defeated

Jake Paul faces an unexpected challenge from a former boxing champion he previously defeated, as he navigates the fallout of his canceled fight with Gervonta Davis.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jake Paul attends Netflix's Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 3.
A former boxing champion who Jake Paul previously defeated is making headlines with an unexpected challenge. After their first bout ended in Paul’s favor, the ex-champion is already plotting a different approach for a potential next showdown. That fighter? None other than Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion has also been linked to a potential showdown with Floyd Mayweather, yet Tyson insists that a return bout with Paul remains a priority. The loss was a learning experience, prompting Tyson to rethink his preparation and intensity in the ring.

“I learned [a lot] from my last fight,” Tyson said, according to Bloody Elbow. “I left a lot of my fight in the gym. I worked too hard. I was too intense; I was too extreme. I need to relax more. That’s what I always believe. I need to relax more.”

Tyson’s challenge

Tyson described how he would change his approach, emphasizing a calmer, more measured strategy. “I think I trained a little bit too intensely, and I left most of my fight in the gym. I’m just hoping, after this Floyd (Mayweather) fight, maybe we can have a rematch. Yes, I would be interested in that. He did well, but I want to try it again.”

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s next fight against Gervonta Davis was postponed, leaving him in search of a short-notice opponent. Rumors link him to potential bouts with UFC stars, though some analysts caution certain matchups could result in a one-sided defeat.

Tyson’s message is clear: he wants a rematch with Paul, and when it happens, it will feature a revamped game plan designed to leverage lessons learned from their first fight.

