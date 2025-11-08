Jake Paul receives unexpected challenge from former opponent he previously defeated

A former boxing champion who Jake Paul previously defeated is making headlines with an unexpected challenge. After their first bout ended in Paul’s favor, the ex-champion is already plotting a different approach for a potential next showdown. That fighter? None other than Mike Tyson.

The former heavyweight champion has also been linked to a potential showdown with Floyd Mayweather, yet Tyson insists that a return bout with Paul remains a priority. The loss was a learning experience, prompting Tyson to rethink his preparation and intensity in the ring.

“I learned [a lot] from my last fight,” Tyson said, according to Bloody Elbow. “I left a lot of my fight in the gym. I worked too hard. I was too intense; I was too extreme. I need to relax more. That’s what I always believe. I need to relax more.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tyson’s challenge

Tyson described how he would change his approach, emphasizing a calmer, more measured strategy. “I think I trained a little bit too intensely, and I left most of my fight in the gym. I’m just hoping, after this Floyd (Mayweather) fight, maybe we can have a rematch. Yes, I would be interested in that. He did well, but I want to try it again.”

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jake Paul’s next fight against Gervonta Davis was postponed, leaving him in search of a short-notice opponent. Rumors link him to potential bouts with UFC stars, though some analysts caution certain matchups could result in a one-sided defeat.

Advertisement

see also Manny Pacquiao confirms likely venue for potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Tyson’s message is clear: he wants a rematch with Paul, and when it happens, it will feature a revamped game plan designed to leverage lessons learned from their first fight.

Advertisement