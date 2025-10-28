Mike Tyson’s camp clarifies Jake Paul fight rumors, shares update on Floyd Mayweather bout

Mike Tyson is preparing for a return to the ring in 2026, this time against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition showdown. The boxing legend last stepped into the ring against Jake Paul in 2024, losing a unanimous decision in a fight that drew widespread attention—and controversy.

Some observers suggested Tyson held back against Paul, citing his age and cautious approach. Rumors swirled online that he may have “taken a dive,” sparking debate about the integrity of the bout.

Tyson has maintained that he wasn’t at his peak against Paul, and he has promised a more focused performance against Mayweather. Now, Tyson’s camp is addressing those claims head-on while providing insight into the status of the Mayweather negotiations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Were the Jake Paul fight fix rumors true?

Amer Abdallah, a member of Tyson’s camp from the Paul fight, told The Sun: “I’ll tell you the answer is absolutely not. Mike busted his ass five-six days a week in the gym, legitimate sparring partners, legitimate strength and conditioning guys, legitimate nutritionists.”

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Abdallah emphasized the effort Tyson put in was extraordinary, even for a younger athlete. He added that the upcoming Mayweather bout is moving forward with serious, professional negotiations: “The discussions with Floyd’s team are very diligent, very structured. The guys that are financing the event are real guys. They put real money up, real deposits. I believe the fight does happen. I really do. I mean, unless something catastrophic happens.”

Advertisement

see also Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals how lessons from Jake Paul fight will make him ‘better’ vs Floyd Mayweather

Tyson vs. Mayweather: A potential spectacle

Tyson, now 59, no longer possesses the physical dominance of his prime, but his name still carries enormous weight in combat sports. His fight with Paul drew 65 million concurrent viewers on Netflix, outpacing even the high-profile Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford matchup.

Advertisement

SurveyHow do you view Mike Tyson’s potential fight against Floyd Mayweather? How do you view Mike Tyson’s potential fight against Floyd Mayweather? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Fans continue to tune in for Tyson, and a bout with Mayweather would undoubtedly generate massive interest. Promoters remain willing to pay him significant fees to step into the ring, a testament to his enduring legacy. The question now is how long “Iron Mike” can continue competing at such an advanced stage in his career.

Advertisement