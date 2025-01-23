Not Crawford: Canelo Alvarez names his pick for the best fighter in the world

Canelo Álvarez has recently recognized a new champion as the current undisputed top fighter in the world. The competition for this prestigious boxing title has never been fiercer.

Figures like Terence Crawford, who is set to face Canelo in a historic clash, and Naoya Inoue, known for his devastating knockout power, are also vying for this coveted recognition. Crawford, an undisputed champion in two divisions, aims to cement his legacy by defeating Canelo in what promises to be a thrilling showdown.

Meanwhile, Inoue has displayed absolute dominance in the bantamweight and super bantamweight divisions, collecting belts and leaving a trail of spectacular knockouts. His aggressive style and relentless drive have made him one of the most exciting fighters in the sport today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who has Canelo chosen as the best boxer?

In a recent interview with The Ring magazine, the Mexican star didn’t hesitate to praise heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk besides himself: “Yes, of course.”Canelo said. “He’s a very good fighter. I told him yesterday, ‘You’re (expletive) good. He deserves it.'”

Oleksandr Usyk looks on during the IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO and Undisputed Heavyweight titles’ fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at Kingdom Arena on May 18, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Usyk, with his smooth technique and surgical precision, has dominated the heavyweight division like few others. He became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in more than two decades after defeating Tyson Fury in a thrilling bout. This achievement, paired with his previous undisputed reign at cruiserweight, places him in a league of his own in professional boxing.

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez reveals the shocking truth behind avoiding a fight with Benavidez

Usyk: A legacy in the making

Far from resting on his laurels, Usyk is actively seeking new challenges. The Ukrainian fighter is focused on unifying the heavyweight titles once again, with his sights set on the winner of the upcoming fight between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker.

Advertisement

Should he triumph in that bout, Usyk would make history as the first boxer ever to be undisputed champion in two different weight classes—an incredible milestone that would solidify his place at the top of boxing history.