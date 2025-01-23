Canelo Alvarez reveals the shocking truth behind avoiding a fight with Benavidez

The rivalry between Canelo Álvarez and David Benavidez has become one of the hottest topics in the boxing world in recent years. Despite the constant requests from fans, a fight between the two seems to be drifting further away from happening. But why does Canelo refuse to face Benavidez?

The Mexican champion has been clear about his stance: Benavidez’s behavior doesn’t sit well with him. The constant provocations and defiant language from the young fighter have played a significant role in Canelo’s decision to avoid the matchup.

In contrast, Canelo has praised the attitude of Terence Crawford, another boxer who has expressed a strong desire to face him. “He’s wanted the fight and has been respectful. ‘I want Canelo,’ he’s said. He’s saying nothing bad about me,” Canelo told The Ring Magazine.

What did Canelo say about a fight with Benavidez?

Canelo has been vocal about his reasons for not wanting to face David Benavidez, and in a recent interview, he elaborated on his stance. “Yeah, you know, at this point, I fight with everybody—champions, the best.” Canelo said “When someone approaches you like that and calls you out like that, you don’t need to give them money. Like I said, I can do whatever I want. I just don’t like the way he approaches taking the fight.”

Money isn’t everything for Canelo

Despite the large sums of money a Canelo vs. Benavidez fight could generate, pride and respect seem to matter more to the Mexican champion. Canelo has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t fight for money, but for his legacy and recognition.

Canelo’s next challenges

Although Canelo doesn’t completely rule out the possibility of facing Benavidez in the future, he appears more interested in other challenges for now. A fight against Terence Crawford seems to be shaping up as Canelo’s next big battle, and it promises to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.