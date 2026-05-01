Tyson Fury plans another fight before long-awaited Anthony Joshua showdown

Heavyweight stars Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are still expected to meet later in 2026, but Fury could step into the ring once more before that long-awaited clash takes place. Promoter Frank Warren confirmed that Fury is open to staying active instead of waiting for the all-British fight.

“I think he will probably want to be doing something in between, let’s see,” Warren told reporters. “AJ has got his fight. Tyson I’m quite sure will have a fight in between; that’s what he’s asking for, and we’ll see where we go from there.” Fury recently returned to action with a win over Arslanbek Makhmudov, and quickly shifted focus back toward Joshua afterward.

The Fury-Joshua fight has been discussed for years and remains one of the biggest possible matchups in boxing. However, both fighters are on different timelines right now.

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Joshua, who attendanced Fury‑Makhmudov figth, is preparing for his return fight in July, while Fury’s team is considering keeping him active with an additional bout before negotiations for the final showdown are completed.

Anthony Joshua interacts with fans after the Heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fury’s possible interim fight could reshape timeline

Fury’s willingness to fight again before Joshua adds uncertainty to when the heavyweight clash will finally happen. His team appears focused on keeping him sharp and active, while also building momentum for what could be the biggest fight of his career.

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At the same time, Joshua is set to return on July 25 in Riyadh against Kristian Prenga as part of his comeback plan. Both fighters are expected to take tune-up fights before meeting, which pushes the timeline further into late 2026.

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For now, fans will have to wait as both heavyweights continue separate paths before eventually coming together in a long-anticipated showdown.