NY Giants make unexpected roster cut to officially add JuJu Smith-Schuster to WR room

JuJu Smith-Schuster is one of the latest additions to the receiving corps of the New York Giants.

The New York Giants‘ depth chart was strengthened following the recent arrival of JuJu Smith-Schuster. In an effort to make room for the experienced player, the G-Men decided to release veteran kicker Jason Sanders.

The move, revealed by insiders such as Jordan Raanan and Adam Schefter on X, shows the Giants‘ interest in this position moving forward. The young players Ben Sauls and Dominic Zvada will have a bigger role in the upcoming season.

Sauls went 8-for-8 on field goals as an undrafted rookie last year, while Zvada arrived in East Rutherford also as an undrafted player. The priority of bringing in a high-level wide receiver led to the kicker position leaning toward youth, something that took many by surprise. Sanders wasn’t expected to be the odd man out, but the Giants are prioritizing experience in the WR room.

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NY Giants expand their receiving corps

The severe injury to Gunner Olszewski was a worst-case scenario for this team, which quickly moved to find replacements. They not only targeted JuJu Smith-Schuster but also arranged the arrivals of Odell Beckham Jr. as well as Braxton Berrios.

Odell Beckham #13 of the New York Giants.

LWR RWR SWR Malik Nabers Darius Slayton Calvin Austin III Malachi Fields Darnell Mooney JuJu Smith-Schuster Odell Beckham Jr. Isaiah Hodgins Braxton Berrios Jalin Hyatt Beaux Collins Xavier Gipson Ryan Miller Dalen Cambre

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Giants are still waiting on the availability of Nabers and Slayton

Despite active moves to bolster their roster during the offseason, the Giants are heavily focused on the physical recovery of their top two vertical threats, Darius Slayton and Malik Nabers, aiming to have them fully fit for Week 1.

Slayton is currently working his way back from a core muscle surgery underwent earlier this spring, and while he is sat out of offseason programs, he remains on track to be fully cleared by training camp. Meanwhile, Nabers faces a trickier timeline as he continues to rehab from a devastating torn ACL and meniscus suffered early last season, a recovery further complicated by a recent secondary clean-up procedure to address scar tissue and stiffness.

While management remains optimistic about having both targets available for the season opener, ensuring their complete rehabilitation remains the fundamental priority for the efficiency of the passing game.