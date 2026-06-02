No Pep Guardiola reunion for Lionel Messi as Inter Miami reportedly set to keep Guillermo Hoyos as coach

Following weeks of intense speculation, Inter Miami have reportedly kept Guillermo Hoyos as their next manager. The definitive appointment officially puts to rest the swirling rumors of a blockbuster South Florida reunion between Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola.

While the soccer world gears up for the 2026 World Cup, club front offices are quietly grinding away on their upcoming campaigns. Inter Miami have reportedly settled their managerial situation, locking in Guillermo Hoyos as head coach for the foreseeable future. The definitive appointment officially puts to rest the swirling, high-profile speculation hinting at a blockbuster South Florida reunion between Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Hoyos has fully earned the trust of the Inter Miami hierarchy to steer the ship long-term. “Guillermo Hoyos will stay as Inter Miami head coach after the World Cup and during the rest of the season,” Romano reported. “Decision made as Hoyos has the best winning record to start a tenure in Inter Miami history with 6 wins, 1 draw, and 1 defeat.”

Guardiola was reportedly furious when leaks about a potential Manchester City departure surfaced a few weeks ago, and while the tactician has kept his next move close to his vest, heavy rumors had linked him to an MLS arrival for one final dance with Messi. However, the news of Hoyos’ contract extension effectively slams the door on those Hollywood dreams.

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In the meantime, the Inter Miami front office are keeping a nervous eye on Messi’s fitness, as the legendary playmaker headlines a massive, pre-World Cup injury wave threatening Argentina’s tournament debut. With their talisman sidelined, the Herons’ hierarchy is actively scouting external roster alternatives to ensure the squad can sustain its championship-caliber momentum and hunt for more silverware down the stretch.

Lionel Messi hugs his Head coach Josep Guardiola.

Were there options to replace Hoyos on the bench?

Despite Hoyos ultimately winning the job, the Inter Miami front office kept an extensive wishlist of high-profile candidates on standby. The club’s ownership group is desperate to replicate the historic success of last season’s double-trophy campaign and was fully prepared to break the bank for an elite replacement.

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Alongside Guardiola, heavyweights like Marcelo Gallardo, Xavi Hernandez, Wilfried Nancy, and even current Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni were reportedly discussed as potential targets. The high-stakes coaching search originally began after former manager Javier Mascherano abruptly vacated the post, opening the door for Hoyos to step in and secure his future in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi’s tenure under Guardiola’s management

Messi’s four seasons under Pep Guardiola (2008–2012) represent one of the most destructive player-coach partnerships in the history of soccer. It was Guardiola who famously unlocked Messi by moving him from the right wing into the center as a “False 9,” a tactical masterstroke that transformed Messi from a world-class talent into an unstoppable, apex-level goal scorer.

Messi’s stats under Guardiola’s management:

Matches Played: 219

Goals Scored: 211

Assists Registered: 97

Total Goal Contributions: 308 in 219 games

Goals Per Game Ratio: 0.96

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Titles under Guardiola’s management:

Team silverware (14 Trophies): 3x La Liga titles, 2x UEFA Champions Leagues, 2x Copas del Rey, 2x FIFA Club World Cups, 2x UEFA Super Cups, and 3x Supercopas de Espana.

The Ballon d’Or Monopoly: Messi won four consecutive Ballons d’Or (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012) while playing under Pep, completely sweeping the global award for the entirety of their partnership.