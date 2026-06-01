Colombia vs Costa Rica: Predicted lineups for pre-World Cup friendly

Colombia continue their preparation for the 2026 World Cup, and they will play Costa Rica in a friendly before traveling to the United States.

Colombia are one of the nations called to be dark horses in the 2026 World Cup. Hence, when they play today against Costa Rica to say goodbye to their home fans, it’s expected that they cruise, but what will their lineups be?

For Colombia, this is a must-win game. They can’t allow themselves to not look good on home soil against a Costa Rica team that is not even qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Colombia must win, and do it comfortably.

Costa Rica are in arguably their worst time in terms of soccer form since 1990. They failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2010. However, back then it was a 32-team tournament.

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Colombia’s predicted lineup vs Costa Rica in pre-World Cup friendly

Colombia are expected to follow a 4-2-3-1 formation used constantly by manager Nestor Lorenzo. Colombia’s predicted lineup is: David Ospina; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Johan Mojica; Richard Rios, Jefferson Lerma; Jhon Arias, James Rodriguez, Luis Diaz; Luis Suarez.

Diaz of Colombia celebrates with teammates

The intriguing name will be James Rodriguez, who is currently a free agent after leaving Minnesota United on May 13. Hence, this game is an important one for him to get rhythm as he’s been inactive lately.

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Costa Rica’s predicted lineup vs Colombia

Fernando Batista has only two games as Costa Rica’s manager but still haven’t won a single one of them. While this is a very tough test, he will have to try and put up a fight without three of their main cast. Midfielder Alejandro Bran, and forwards Kenneth Vargas and Warren Madrigal were sidelined from the team due to disciplinary actions.

Hence, Batista’s 5-4-1 might look like a bit different. Costa Rica’s predicted lineup is: Patrick Sequeira; Jeyland Mitchell, Aaron Salazar, Fernan Faerron, Farbod Samadian, John Paul Ruiz; Carlos Mora, Orlando Galo, Christopher Nuñez, Andrey Soto; Manfred Ugalde.