Terence Crawford makes big admission about possible two-fight deal against McGregor

With the possibility of a two-fight deal and $200 million on the line, Terence Crawford reached out to Conor McGregor to inform his decision.

Hype has been building around Terence Crawford’s next opponent in the ring. After winning the WBA junior middleweight title bout against Israel Madrimov in August, rumors began swirling about a potential fight with UFC legend Conor McGregor. Following a conversation between the two, Crawford made a notable admission regarding the possibility of a two-fight deal with McGregor.

After facing Floyd Mayweather in 2017, McGregor expressed his eagerness to don the boxing gloves again, this time against Crawford, but with a twist—one fight in the octagon and another in the boxing ring. “$100million dollars a fight, 1 mma, 1 boxing. $200million dollars!,” posted McGregor on Instagram.

Although Crawford initially responded to McGregor’s comment with a playful “Tempted,” the undefeated boxer eventually explained why he declined the offer: “They offered me the fight and me and Conor got on the phone. I just told him, ‘I’m not getting in no f—— octagon with you so you can be kicking me and elbowing me and s—.

“He started laughing and he said ‘Man, I respect it. You respect my sport just like I respect your sport and you understand that if you get in an octagon you’re going to be at a disadvantage. ‘Just like if I get into the boxing ring with you, I’m going to be at a disadvantage,'” Crawford said in Bernie Tha Boxer YouTube channel.

Despite the massive payday, Crawford remained firm in his decision to avoid the octagon, even as McGregor attempted to persuade him further: “He was like, ‘We will make a s— ton of money’. I said, ‘Yeah, sometimes it ain’t about the money, I can make money but you ain’t about to be kicking me, dude’. Kicks and elbows man that s— ain’t no joke.“

McGregor’s opinion about Crawford

Before Crawford ultimately declined, McGregor tried to generate hype around the potential fight. During a Duelbits livestream, the UFC star shared more details about their conversation: “I get on the phone and say ‘Crawford, they’re here talking about you and me. Two-fight deal, MMA first, boxing second. I know you have an extensive wrestling background, and b—- the size of a Bengal tiger.

“And then he goes, ‘I don’t fancy taking a kick off Conor McGregor’, that’s what he said. You have to respect that,” he ended. With McGregor’s desire for a boxing showdown seemingly fading, Crawford’s decision appeared final. However, with $200 million on the table, there’s always a possibility the undefeated boxer could have a change of heart.

What’s next for Crawford?

Terence Crawford secured the WBA junior middleweight title in his last bout, defeating the previously unbeaten Israel Madrimov. With world championships in four different weight classes (lightweight, light middleweight, light welterweight, and welterweight), rumors have begun circulating about Crawford potentially considering retirement.

However, renowned promoter Turki Alalshikh has other plans, as he’s actively working to set up a blockbuster fight between Crawford and Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. “I’m working on making the Canelo vs. Crawford fight happen. I want this fight,” the promoter said. “We’re looking at holding it in the U.S. We’re aiming for either the end of this year or early next year (2025).”