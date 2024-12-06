Canelo Alvarez drops major hint about future fight with Terence Crawford following Jake Paul challenge

Canelo Álvarez has solidified his place as one of the top boxers of his generation, capturing world titles across multiple weight classes. The Mexican icon has made an unforgettable impact on the sport. Yet, his future is clouded with uncertainty, as he faces both new challenges and exciting opportunities ahead, including a potential showdown with Terence Crawford, especially after recent remarks about facing Jake Paul.

Currently, Canelo Alvarez holds the WBA (Super), WBC, and WBO super middleweight titles, recently defending them in September with a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga.

There has been growing speculation about a potential matchup between Canelo and Terence Crawford. Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh has expressed interest in organizing the fight, and Canelo has shown openness to negotiations. Although Crawford initially rejected the idea, he now seems more receptive to the possibility.

What Did Canelo Say About Facing Crawford?

When asked about a possible fight with Crawford, Canelo said according to Themirror.com: “Right now, I’m focusing on other things and enjoying my family. I’m not talking about boxing yet, but maybe in January we’ll start talking about that. I never say no to business. If it’s a good business deal for me, I’m open to talking, no matter what.“

Fight Saul Canelo Alvarez of Mexico during the Fight for the undisputed for the WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight world titles against Edgar Berlanga of USA, at T-Mobile Arena. IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Jake Paul’s Challenge to Canelo

Another name that has recently emerged in connection with Canelo is controversial YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. Despite lacking professional boxing experience, Paul has managed to create significant buzz with his bouts. Canelo expressed interest in facing Paul on The Full Send Podcast, though with one condition: “When I’m done with boxing at the highest level, why not? Yeah, maybe,” Canelo said. “I think it could be a good fight.”

Canelo’s Legacy

Regardless of the future challenges he may face, Canelo Álvarez has already secured his place in boxing history. With his aggressive fighting style and ability to land powerful punches, he has captivated fans around the world. As Canelo nears the final stretch of his career, boxing fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapters of his story.