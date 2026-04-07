Tommy Fury dismisses massive 130-pound gap ahead of Eddie Hall clash amid Jake Paul rumors

Rumors of a rematch against Jake Paul continue to surround Tommy Fury, but his immediate priority is a unique challenge against Eddie Hall—a bout in which Fury will concede roughly 130 pounds to his opponent.

On June 13, Tommy Fury will return to the ring at the AO Arena in Manchester. He is set to face Eddie Hall, the former World’s Strongest Man, whose massive physique and 340-pound frame have made this “Beauty vs. The Beast” matchup a viral sensation.

While Fury typically weighs in around 205 to 210 pounds for his cruiserweight bouts, Hall is expected to tip the scales near the 340-pound mark. Despite this unprecedented size discrepancy, Fury has expressed confidence that his boxing pedigree and superior mobility will nullify Hall’s raw power.

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“I don’t really pay too much attention on weight,” Tommy Fury told ESPN. “It’s about performance in the ring, in training. We go by that. I think it’s just about how I perform. It’s not my job to be big and strong in this fight.“

Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall just faced off for the first time 👀



The size difference 😭 pic.twitter.com/keFgxlVq5c — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 7, 2026

Is Jake Paul still on the horizon for Tommy Fury?

In 2023, Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first professional defeat via a split decision in Saudi Arabia. Since that night, fans have called for a sequel, and while rumors of a rematch have persisted for years, a firm agreement remains elusive.

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The narrative shifted significantly in December 2025, when Jake Paul suffered a knockout loss to British heavyweight Anthony Joshua. That defeat left Paul with two titanium plates in his jaw and a long road to recovery.

Some analysts believe that facing a familiar rival like Fury in late 2026 would be the ideal “rebound” fight for Paul to reclaim his momentum in the crossover boxing space. As for Fury, his future depends entirely on the outcome of his clash with “The Beast.” While Fury is the heavy betting favorite, the combat sports world is wary of Hall’s “one-shot” power.

If Hall pulls off the upset, he could potentially steal the spotlight—and the payday—associated with a Jake Paul matchup, leaving Fury to join Paul in the “rebound” category. Will destiny bring them back together again?

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