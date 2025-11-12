Three years after first stepping into the ring together, the rivalry between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul is far from settled. Fans of both boxing and crossover fights have been waiting for months to see the pair square off again, especially after Fury handed Paul his first career loss in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The cancellation of Jake Paul’s scheduled fight against Gervonta Davis opened the door for speculation that Fury could finally get his rematch. Fury, however, has made it clear that negotiations have been anything but smooth. The fighter’s team claims that financial disputes and contractual disagreements have slowed progress, leaving fans frustrated and fighters in a holding pattern.

Even with setbacks, Fury appears determined to secure the fight on his terms. The Brit has been out of the ring for an extended recovery following surgery, but he remains focused on returning to the sport at full strength. Meanwhile, Paul continues to raise his profile with high-profile victories over Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., keeping pressure on Fury to finalize the rematch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why has the Fury-Paul rematch stalled?

Fury addressed the negotiation challenges in a recent video interview with Fight Hub TV. “Well, it should have happened six months ago. We’ve been trying to put this together for nearly a year but unfortunately, they’re the ones putting the breaks on things by being greedy and they just won’t sign a contract,” Fury said.

Jake Paul fighting against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia (2022). Francois Nel/Getty Images

Advertisement

He added: “They want most of the money, which is understandable, but we’re not being treated fair by them, so I’ve given them my number, it’s a yay or nay thing, either take it or leave out but it’s not us putting a delay, it’s them.”

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul receives unexpected challenge from former opponent he previously defeated

His comments underline the ongoing tension in negotiations, highlighting both Fury’s readiness and frustration with delays. Other top contenders, including Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua, have also positioned themselves as potential opponents for Paul, intensifying speculation about how the next fight could shape the heavyweight crossover scene.

Advertisement

SurveyHow likely is a Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul rematch happening in 2025? How likely is a Tommy Fury vs. Jake Paul rematch happening in 2025? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

As negotiations continue, the boxing world is watching closely to see if Fury and Paul can finally resolve differences and schedule a rematch. Fans can expect updates over the coming weeks as both fighters aim to confirm dates, venues, and financial terms for what promises to be a high-stakes bout.

Advertisement