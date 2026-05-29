Eddie Hearn warns Canelo Alvarez ahead of dangerous Christian Mbilli showdown

Eddie Hearn warned that Christian Mbilli could expose any decline in Canelo Alvarez ahead of their September super middleweight fight.

Canelo Alvarez continues preparing for his September return against undefeated contender Christian Mbilli, but promoter Eddie Hearn believes the matchup carries far more risk than many fans initially expected. As questions continue surrounding Canelo’s age and mileage, Hearn warned that Mbilli is exactly the type of fighter capable of exposing any decline in the Mexican superstar’s game.

“Canelo is a true competitor. It was great to see him last week. He’s excited. He’s excited to fight again,” Hearn said to Fight Hub TV. “And it’s a tough fight. It’s a tough fight to come back to. And by the way, if you are finished, you get beat in that fight.”

The comments stood out because much of the early reaction to the September 12 bout focused on whether Canelo should have pursued a bigger-name opponent.

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The discussion also comes at a time when Canelo admitted frustration over missed Terence Crawford rematch, adding another layer to the scrutiny surrounding his late‑career decisions. Instead, Hearn believes Mbilli represents a legitimate threat, especially for a fighter entering the later stages of his career.

Lester Martinez lands a left on Christian M’billi in their super middleweight WBC interim title fight. Harry How/Getty Images

Mbilli continues earning respect before Canelo fight

Mbilli enters the fight unbeaten and widely recognized as one of the most aggressive pressure fighters in the super middleweight division. The Canadian-based contender has repeatedly argued that he presents a more dangerous challenge than several opponents Canelo has faced in recent years.

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Hearn appeared to support that view while discussing the upcoming matchup, emphasizing that Mbilli’s style could create serious problems if Canelo is no longer performing at his peak level. “It’s a really good fight, and I’m looking forward to seeing Canelo back in the ring,” Hearn added.

Canelo remains motivated despite growing scrutiny

Canelo has dismissed suggestions that he is searching for easier fights following years of championship bouts across multiple weight divisions. The Mexican star recently described Mbilli as a champion-level opponent capable of delivering an entertaining fight for boxing fans.

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If Canelo still has plenty left in the tank, he should handle the challenge. But if age and wear have finally started catching up to him, Mbilli may be the type of fighter capable of making that impossible to hide.