UFC legends reignite rivalry in boxing on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis

On November 14, Jake Paul will face Gervonta Davis in an exhibition match. As part of the undercard, two UFC legends with a long and intense history in MMA will face each other for the third time in their careers — but this time, inside a boxing ring.

The bout between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis is expected to generate massive excitement, but it won’t be the only fight drawing attention from fans.

With less than a month to go, it has been confirmed that two UFC icons will collide in a matchup no one saw coming: Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman.

Anderson Silva returns to boxing for a third showdown against Chris Weidman

The return of one of the greatest fighters in UFC history is on the horizon. Anderson Silva has officially been announced as part of the undercard for the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis event — and his opponent will be a familiar face.

The Brazilian legend is set to face Chris Weidman on November 14 in a six-round heavyweight boxing bout. This will mark their third meeting overall, but the first time they’ll fight outside the Octagon.

Their first two encounters took place in the UFC back in 2013, when they battled for the middleweight title. Weidman won both fights — the first by knockout, and the second after Silva suffered a horrific leg break in one of the most unforgettable moments in MMA history.

Since retiring from mixed martial arts, Silva has stayed active through boxing, including a previous bout against Jake Paul. Weidman, now 41, will be making his boxing debut against the Brazilian icon, looking to secure his third victory in their storied rivalry — this time, using only his fists.

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis: Complete fight card

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis (Exhibition bout – Catchweight) Anderson Silva vs. Chris Weidman (Boxing bout – Heavyweight) Alycia Baumgardner vs. Leila Beaudoin (IBF & WBO women’s super featherweight titles) Gary Russell vs. Andy Hiraoka (WBA super lightweight title) Ellie Scotney vs. Mayelli Flores (WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO undisputed super bantamweight titles) Yokasta Valle vs. Yadria Bustillos (WBC strawweight title) Avious Griffin vs. Cesar Francis (Welterweight bout)

