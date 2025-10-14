Jake Paul’s bold claim on Amanda Serrano’s wins over Katie Taylor sparks debate ahead of January fight

The boxing world woke up to another headline involving Jake Paul—this time, not about his own fights, but a claim that immediately stirred discussion among fans. The YouTuber-turned-promoter once again put Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor at the center of controversy, just weeks before Serrano’s return to the ring.

Paul, who has served as Serrano’s promoter under Most Valuable Promotions, praised her as boxing’s reigning featherweight queen while reigniting one of the sport’s most contested rivalries. His timing, just months before Serrano’s next defense in Puerto Rico, seemed calculated to set the stage for her comeback narrative.

“Amanda Serrano beat Katie Taylor twice in three fights. Yes she did,” Paul posted on X, adding, “Now she’s back at 126, with 3-minute rounds. All hail the 126 Queen, her reign continues Saturday January 3 in Puerto Rico.”

Was Jake Paul’s statement accurate?

Paul’s claim, though bold and attention-grabbing, is factually incorrect—Katie Taylor has officially won all three fights in their rivalry, completing a sweep in their trilogy. Still, Paul’s message functions as a promotional tool: he frames Serrano as the rightful “126 Queen” returning to her division under three-minute rounds, seeking to recast perception and momentum ahead of her January return.

The upcoming January 3 event in Puerto Rico will see Serrano defend her unified featherweight titles, reportedly against Erika Cruz, in a format that mirrors men’s championship bouts. The move not only highlights Serrano’s advocacy for equality in the sport but also reinforces Paul’s positioning of her as a trailblazer within women’s boxing.

Can Serrano reclaim her legacy under new rules?

Serrano’s fight in San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente will serve as both a statement of endurance and a challenge to perception. After falling short in her rivalry with Taylor, she now looks to redefine her reign at featherweight—this time with longer rounds, higher stakes, and renewed expectations.

