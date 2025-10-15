Boxing legend Mike Tyson reveals how lessons from Jake Paul fight will make him ‘better’ vs Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson is preparing for his next exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather in 2026, promising fans an upgraded performance after his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in November 2024. The heavyweight legend, now 59, went the distance with Paul but showed signs of his age.

Despite the setback, Tyson has embraced the lessons from recent fights and remains committed to delivering an exciting showing in the ring. His third fight since returning to boxing in 2020 against Roy Jones Jr. taught him the importance of staying present and savoring each moment.

In a recent interview with People, Tyson reflected on his career resurgence and the lessons learned from facing younger, active opponents. He remains confident that experience and preparation will pay off in his bout with Mayweather.

What lesson did Tyson take from the Jake Paul fight?

Tyson was candid when asked about his biggest takeaway from the Paul bout. “Just enjoy the moment,” he said. “This moment’s going to be over. Just enjoy it, it doesn’t last forever. I’m just preparing and looking forward. It’s just a wonderful thing that could happen.”

Jake Paul throws a left on Mike Tyson during a heavyweight bout on November 15, 2024. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The former undisputed heavyweight champion sees every fight as an opportunity to improve. “It’s going to be really interesting. I can’t believe, since the last time I did this, I’ve fought… What? Two times, going on three times. I’ll do better in the next one,” Tyson added.

Tyson on MMA and purses

Tyson also addressed whether he had ever considered a transition to MMA. “No. Listen, five of the biggest UFC fighters combined couldn’t match my pay. I want to be the biggest fighter, the biggest purse. I want all that stuff. When Mike Tyson fights, he shuts everything down,” he explained.

For Tyson, the focus remains on boxing, maintaining his status as one of the sport’s most dominant draws and delivering performances that captivate fans worldwide.

