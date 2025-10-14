Gervonta Davis faces tough warning from Jake Paul ex-rival on ‘different’ power ahead of November fight

The build-up to one of the year’s most anticipated fights is heating up. On November 14 in Miami, Gervonta “Tank” Davis will face YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a special 10-round exhibition bout.

While Davis is the favorite on paper, former opponent Tyron Woodley is sending a clear warning: Paul hits harder than most realize, and his size could be a critical factor.

Paul has tipped the scales as high as 227 pounds within the past year, while Davis will enter under 134 pounds. The enormous weight gap explains why the fight is classified as an exhibition, yet Woodley’s insight reminds everyone this will still be dangerous.

Woodley’s warning

Woodley, who faced Paul twice in 2021, experienced the YouTuber’s power firsthand, including a second-round knockout that earned ESPN Ringside’s KO of the Year.

Jake Paul fights Tyron Woddley during a rematch of an eight-round cruiserweight bout. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Reflecting on that experience, he told Fruity King: “My advice to Tank, I would say take Jake seriously. For a fighter that’s on Tank’s level to go into a fight with somebody that on paper hasn’t had the amateur or professional career he had, he needs to take him seriously and recognize Jake has the motivation to prove people wrong.”

He added: “Even though Tank is a powerful puncher, you’re going up to fighting somebody at 195 pounds. It’s a whole different level of power, and you’ve got to be able to get close to him. His reach advantage is gonna have you by at least five or six inches, and Jake’s smart enough to keep you away. If you keep forcing the issue, you can walk onto a punch, so I would take it seriously.”

What this means for Davis

Davis enters the fight as the favorite thanks to his youth, current pound-for-pound status, and championship pedigree. Yet the size difference, combined with Paul’s strategic reach and motivation, creates a new challenge.

This matchup is more than just a spectacle; it’s a test of skill, adaptability, and mental toughness. Woodley’s warning underscores the reality: Paul may not have Davis’ accolades, but he brings a physical and tactical threat that cannot be ignored.

Fans will be watching closely in Miami, anticipating whether Davis can overcome the size disadvantage and Paul’s unconventional style in what promises to be a headline-grabbing exhibition.