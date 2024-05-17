Tyson Fury will fight against Oleksandr Usyk in what will be a 2024 boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

Tyson Fury will face off against Oleksandr Usyk in a 2024 boxing match in which the undisputed heavyweight championship will be at stake. Find all the crucial details of this event right here, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk online in the US on DAZN]

Finally, the much-anticipated clash between the two absolute champions of the heavyweight category is set to happen. This confrontation has been eagerly awaited, not only because the fight has been postponed multiple times, including the originally scheduled bout in February of this year, but also because of the high stakes involved.

Tyson Fury recently won his fight against Francis Ngannou by split decision, a match that left some doubts. However, Fury boasts a record of 34 wins (24 KOs) and 1 draw, with notable victories against Deontay Wilder and Wladimir Klitschko. His opponent, Oleksandr Usyk, is also impressive, with 21 victories (14 KOs) and wins against Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. This is undoubtedly a clash of the titans.

When will the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight take place?

The 2024 boxing match between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship will take place this Saturday, May 18 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Oleksandr Usyk after a boxing fight – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk in the USA

You can watch this 2024 boxing fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk can be watched on DAZN PPV. Other options: ESPN PPV.