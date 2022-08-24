The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight, one of the most anticipated fights in boxing, would yield a massive win for the British champion. So big, that not even Tom Brady himself has received it throughout his 22 years as a professional player in the NFL.

The very possible fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would give the boxing world the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion of its history in the 4-belt era. This event was named as the World Cup of the sport, according to promoter Frank Warren.

Should it be compared to another sport, such as football, then it might as well be like a Super Bowl. Beyond the qualitative and strictly related to the sport legacy, in money, the Fury vs Usyk could well be considered as such. And the British would be eager to get paid as a true legend, like the seven-time NFL Champion, Tom Brady.

The Gypsy King announced after beating Dillian Whyte in April that he was retiring from boxing. So to give the fans the first Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion (WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF), he pointed out the figure that needs to be offered in return. A massive one.

Tom Brady has not won in 22 years of career what Fury would win against Usyk

In a telephone interview with Talk Sport, Tyson Fury expressed his financial claims for the fight that would be cooking against Oleksandr Usyk. This fight started to be talked about immediately after the Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua by split decision to retain his WBA, WBO and IBF titles.

"I’m retired from boxing and I’m very happy doing that. However, I will come back but it has to be for obscene amounts of money... It’s the biggest fight in the world so it needs to be the biggest pay day in the world. Floyd Mayweather got £400million to fight Manny Pacquiao, I want $589 million (£500m).", stated Fury who pocketed "just" $33.6 million in his last clash in April.

To contextualize Tyson Fury's request: Tom Brady has played 22 seasons as a professional quarterback in the NFL with two teams, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Throughout the most same he has inscribed his name in the book of eternity by becoming the player with the most Super Bowl wins in history with 7: more than any franchise in the league. A true legend.

The earnings of TB12, an undisputed future football Hall of Famer, have been commensurate with the size of his legacy. According to figures from Spotrac, the current Buccaneers player would have billed a total of 332 million dollars, considering the NFL season that is about to begin and only for salaries received from his teams. A figure still far away from Fury expected payday.

The fight that Tyson Fury would have done for free

Unfortunately for boxing fans in England, the opportunity to see Tyson Fury fight for free is gone. The current WBC World Heavyweight Champion was willing to fight for free in England against a fighter... who is not Oleksandr Usyk.

"Let’s face it, it’s not Anthony Joshua, which I would’ve done for free in England. It’s some foreigner who nobody really cares about (Usyk). To fight this unknown entity and give him an opportunity of legendary status? They have to pay for that.", said Fury to Talk Sport.