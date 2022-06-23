Jake Paul and seven-division World Champion Amanda Serrano's opponents have been announced for their upcoming boxing fight on August 6 in New York. Meet Tommy Fury and Brenda Carabajal, who hope to shock the world with a win.

There is no doubt that Jake Paul and his protégé the seven-division Female World Champion Amanda Serrano know how to handle their marketing very well. They were growing the expectation in their next boxing fight after revealing only the date and the venue (August 6, Madison Square Garden, New York). Now their respective opponents were officialy revealed: Tommy Fury and Brenda Carabajal.

Jake Paul is coming back to the ring after an eight-month absence. He held his last appearance in December 2021, when he defeated former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley by the way of knockout, in what was just his fifth bout as a professional boxer.

Regarding Amanda Serrano, the Puerto Rican is coming off the most lucrative and mediatic fight in the history of women's boxing, where she gained a lot of reputation and money, despite losing to Undisputed World Lightweight Female Champion Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tommy Fury, the first big test for Jake Paul in boxing

The Youtuber's critics had focused the arguments against him on the premise of the opponents he had faced.Well, August 6 holds not only his next fight against Jake Paul, but his most demanding test yet, when he clashes with Tommy Fury.

Fury, 23, is a professional boxer originally from Manchester, England. As his last name implies, he is related to current WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury: he is his half-brother, and also part of his training team. He was supposed to fight Paul instead of Tyron Woodley last December, but he pulled off the fight due to a medical condition.

The nicknamed TNT became a professional boxer in 2018, and since then he has 8 fights, all won, four of them by knockout. His most recent fight was on the undercard of the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte at Wembley, he beat Daniel Bocianski by decision.

Brenda Carabajal, facing the opportunity of a lifetime when facing Amanda Serrano

Life can change at any moment, and this is exactly what the boxer from Argentina is experiencing. Carabajal has been a professional for 8 years now and has carved out a respectable, though obviously not extraordinary, career.

Nicknamed La Pumita, Brenda Carabajal boasts a record of 18-5-1, 9 KOs, at the age of 31. She already had the opportunity to fight for a world championship twice, in 2016 and 2017, but lost both times. Her last fight was held in May 2022 in Argentina, she defeated veteran Debora Dionicius by an MD.

Now, on August 6, with New York's Madison Square Garden as a witness, Carabajal faces the toughest opponent of her career. If she overcomes Amanda Serrano, which is expected to be difficult, a huge reward awaits her: the WBC and WBO World Female Featherweight Champion.