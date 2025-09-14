Trending topics:
AJ Dybantsa is no longer the favorite to be the No. 1 NBA Draft pick

AJ Dybantsa is losing ground in the race to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

By Ernesto Cova

BYU star AJ Dybantsa
© Soobum Im/Getty ImagesBYU star AJ Dybantsa

The race to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft will be one of the biggest storylines in the 2025-26 NCAA season. After Cooper Flagg left for the association following a terrific season with the Duke Blue Devils, the race to be the first overall selection is back on. 

AJ Dybantsa was considered by many as the clear favorite to hear his name called in next year’s draft, but there are at least two players with serious chances to earn that honor: Kansas Jayhawks’ Darryn Peterson and Duke’s Cameron Boozer. 

Peterson shone at Prolific Prep before committing to Bill Self’s team. The combo guard carries high expectations into his freshman season, and some believe he has already surpassed his competition for the No. 1 overall selection. 

Analyst makes bold statement about Darryn Peterson’s draft stock 

College basketball analyst Cory Taluba said Peterson is already the No. 1 prospect in the country during a recent appearance on “The Field of 68: After Dark” podcast. 

“As of today, I don’t even have to hesitate. I think it’s Darryn Peterson,” he said. “He might be the best shooting guard prospect in 25, maybe 30 years, maybe going back to Kobe (Bryant). I even tried watching some Kobe high school film just to see what that looked like. I think he’s that special. I really, really do.”

Peterson should showcase his talents under a coach like Self. He has high expectations for the freshman ahead of a season with plenty of challenges for Kansas. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
