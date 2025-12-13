Why former NY Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz is changing from No.39 to No.3 in the Dodgers?

Edwin Diaz has always used number 39, that was clear during his New York Mets days. However, he won’t be using his usual jersey number with the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is all you need to know about this sudden change.

The thing is the Dodgers retired No.39 in honor of 3x MVP Roy Campanella. Hence, the number isn’t eligible and that forced Diaz to seek a new jersey number. He already has a new one.

Diaz will use the No.3 jersey because of his three sons. It’s a heartfelt dedication to Diaz’s biggest inspiration as he embarks in a new adventure with the back to back MLB champions.

Edwin Diaz will be a huge boost to the Dodgers

The Dodgers saw their bullpen become one of their weaknesses last season. Diaz is a very good reliever. He is also a magnificent closer. The Dodgers have a good one on their hands right now.

Diaz was an All-Star last season with the Mets. He had a 3.0 WAR, pitched on 62 games, closing 48 of them. He had 28 saves and had 98 strikeouts and allowed 37 hits. Diaz is one of the best in the business.

The Dodgers hope Diaz solves their troubles

Yoshi Yamamoto had to close the World Series Game 7 because the Dodgers didn’t have any closer. Diaz is the one who should step up from now on. According to Fox Sports, Diaz was the sixth-best closer in baseball last season.

In the second half of last season, Diaz held opponents to a .158 batting average. He also had a .509 OPS and registered the highest strikeout rate among all the qualified relievers (44.3%). The Dodgers trust him so much that they paid him $69 million for the next three years.