Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the brink of elimination. For the first time in a decade, the dynasty is at risk of ending in territory completely unfamiliar to Patrick Mahomes.

The first step to staying alive is to defeat the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Both teams already faced each other in Week 1 in Sao Paulo, with a 27–21 win for Los Angeles.

The big problem is that, as has happened almost all season, it has already been confirmed that the offensive line will have very important absences. Once again, Mahomes could have a tough afternoon against the Jim Harbaugh’s pass rush.

Who is injured with Chiefs?

The Chiefs’ injury report reveals several key absences that significantly impact the offense heading into the game against the Chargers. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been ruled out due to a personal matter, while offensive lineman Wanya Morris will miss the matchup because of a knee injury.

The situation is even more concerning along the offensive line. Tackle Jawaan Taylor is out after failing to practice all week because of triceps and knee issues, and guard Trey Smith has also been ruled out with an ankle injury despite limited and full participation earlier in the week. Additionally, it is important to remember that Josh Simmons is on Injured Reserve.

As if that weren’t enough, star cornerback Trent McDuffie is questionable for the game at Arrowhead due to a knee injury. The good news is that he was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

