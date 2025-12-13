Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Fernando Mendoza named the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, capping a dominant year

Fernando Mendoza was well-deserving of the 2025 Heisman Trophy after a year that will stand not only as a significant achievement for him and his team but as something rarely seen in college football.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Fernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers talks to the media on December 13, 2025 in New York City.
© Getty ImagesFernando Mendoza of the Indiana Hoosiers talks to the media on December 13, 2025 in New York City.

Fernando Mendoza is the winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy following a standout season in which he threw for 33 touchdowns and 2,980 yards to help his Indiana team establish a 13-0 record. The season was undoubtedly a showcase of his talent as a quarterback and the significant potential he has to offer.

Now, as a Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza will have an extra boost heading into the NFL, where he is sure to be a highly contested pick by teams in need of a top quarterback with innate talent and the potential to be a franchise centerpiece.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Not Nikola Jokic: Victor Wembanyama names the best player in the NBA
NBA

Not Nikola Jokic: Victor Wembanyama names the best player in the NBA

Andy Reid confirms Chiefs will lose Patrick Mahomes' key teammates with injury for game vs Chargers
NFL

Andy Reid confirms Chiefs will lose Patrick Mahomes' key teammates with injury for game vs Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa’s key weapon will pay a hefty fine after Dolphins game vs Jets
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa’s key weapon will pay a hefty fine after Dolphins game vs Jets

Why former NY Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz is changing from No.39 to No.3 in the Dodgers?
MLB

Why former NY Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz is changing from No.39 to No.3 in the Dodgers?

Better Collective Logo