Fernando Mendoza named the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, capping a dominant year

Fernando Mendoza is the winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy following a standout season in which he threw for 33 touchdowns and 2,980 yards to help his Indiana team establish a 13-0 record. The season was undoubtedly a showcase of his talent as a quarterback and the significant potential he has to offer.

Now, as a Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza will have an extra boost heading into the NFL, where he is sure to be a highly contested pick by teams in need of a top quarterback with innate talent and the potential to be a franchise centerpiece.

Developing story…