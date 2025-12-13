Fernando Mendoza named the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner, capping a dominant year

Fernando Mendoza is the winner of the 2025 Heisman Trophy following a standout season in which he threw for 33 touchdowns and 2,980 yards to help his Indiana team establish a 13-0 record. The season was undoubtedly a showcase of his talent as a quarterback and the significant potential he has to offer.
Now, as a Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza will have an extra boost heading into the NFL, where he is sure to be a highly contested pick by teams in need of a top quarterback with innate talent and the potential to be a franchise centerpiece.
Developing story…
Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience in the field. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, he has focused on covering American sports, with a particular emphasis on the NFL and College Football. Raised in Venezuela, a country passionate about baseball, Richard also dedicates significant attention to MLB coverage each season. His deep connection with and love for American sports shine through his writing, where he frequently showcases his passion for numbers and statistics, enhancing the depth and insightfulness of his articles.