Tua Tagovailoa’s key weapon will pay a hefty fine after Dolphins game vs Jets

The Miami Dolphins won against the New York Jets in Week 14. However, not all are fun and games since one of the key players that play alongside Tua Tagovailoa got a hefty fine.

The NFL fined Dolphins running back De’Von Achane for a “violent gesture” after a nose wipe celebration during the first quarter against the Jets. He is the key weapon fined, but other player also got fined for the same reason.

Achane will have to pay $8,238 while Jaylen Wright, a second-tier running back, will also have to pay $6,388. Both gestures happen at the same time. After scoring a touchdown, Dolphins players celebrated sitting around a campfire with the ball serving as the flame. Then, both Achane and Wright both performed a nose wipe before holding out both hands in the shape of guns and then holstering them.

The nose wipe is a gesture the NFL has fined a lot

Just in Week 13 alone, five players were fined for nose wipes celebrations. It’s a massive topic of discussion among NFL rules. According to NFL.com, the nose wipe is banned because it’s considered an unsportsmanlike conduct, being considered an aggressive, taunting, or demeaning act.

De’Von Achane of the Miami Dolphins.

The other reason for the gesture being banned is player safety/decorum. The NFL wants to maintain a respectful environment, so curbing actions that incite opponents or offend viewers will be sanctioned.

Achane will not be suspended

While this is a sanctionable act, it doesn’t warrant a suspension. Hence, he will play for the Dolphins this week against the Steelers. Achane was also dealing with a rib injury but it won’t be enough to sideline him.

Achane is a key part of this offense. Arguably, he is more impactful than quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Achane is not only an elite runner, but with 55 receptions, he is the player with the second-most catches on the team too.